Nancy Guthrie update: ‘Investigator’ questions why ‘inner circle’ refused to talk about kidnapped mother of Savannah Guthrie
A self-styled investigator questioned by Nancy Guthrie's ‘inner circle’ allegedly refused to talk about the kidnapped octogenarian.
A self-styled investigator asked questions about Nancy Guthrie's ‘inner circle’ allegedly refusing to talk about the kidnapped woman. Jonathan Lee Riches or JLR has been tracking the Guthrie case for some time, and he shared a post from Lauren Serpa, who has claimed to be the octogenarian's friend.
“Nancy is being swept under the rug. Nancy is a friend and to me was my guardian angel when I needed one. She always has a smile and a kind word. Why does her inner circle refuse to talk about her? And why do people try to make my history with her into a lie,” Serpa wrote on X.
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Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona the night before. It has been over seven months and no suspects have been publicly named.
Now, Serpa has alleged in the post that the matter is being swept under the rug. JLR reacted to this with a post of his own.
What JLR said about Nancy Guthrie case
JLR said on X “Friend of Nancy Guthrie. Why does her inner circle refuse to talk about her?”. Notably, despite these claims, there is no official confirmation from authorities about Nancy's close circle refusing to talk about her.
Serpa had some time back informed authorities that she received a ransom note pertaining to the Nancy Guthrie case, but it turned out to be false. The note had alleged that Nancy was being held in Mexico by the mafia. However, no updates have been shared about where TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie's mother might be.
Reactions to Lauren Serpa's post
One person commented on Serpa's post, writing “Nancy is not swept under the rug..you say you are a friend then talk with her inner circle and when you do keep it private She is still your guardian angel! Keep in mind it's your inner circle of drifter friends that are causing people to come after you. Hope for Nancy!”.
Serpa replied to this saying “No its people like Whitebaby that cause problems for people he has never met.”
Another person remarked “Please explain why Lauren...Why would anyone who truly cares for Nancy, talk to people who have been running narratives for MANY months, literally suggesting her daughter & SIL may be behind her abduction?? Nothing is being swept under any rug, investigations are still ongoing.” To this, Serpa replied “Nobody knows who is behind it. Nor does anyone know what the authorities have. Its all speculation at this point.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More