Nancy Guthrie update: Piece of skull found in Oro Valley amid search for Savannah Guthrie's mother

A piece of skull, believed to be human, was found in Oro Valley, which is about 10 miles from Nancy Guthrie's home. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home in Tucson, Arizona, the night before. A piece of skull, believed to be human, was found close to where Nancy Guthrie was reportedly kidnapped from. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

It has been over seven months since and no suspects have been publicly named. Authorities have also not disclosed if they have any inkling about where the octogenarian might be.

Amid this, KOLD News confirmed the discovery of the piece of skull which might belong to a human.

Where was the piece of skull found? All you need to know The piece of skull was found in a wash near Vistoso Park and Innovation Park on October 7. This lies northwest of the Oracle and Tangerine intersection.

The Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD) said that the piece of skull appeared to be human, but there were no other remains they could find in the area.

However, it remains unclear how long the skull fragment had been there or how it made its way into the wash. The bone is now in possession of the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner.

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There is no clear indication that the bone is related to the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping. Neither the OVPD nor the Pima County Sheriff's Department, who are probing the kidnapping, have commented on the matter.

In the past too, there have been such discoveries of bones and remains which has sparked fears, but they turned out to be unrelated.

Discovery of skull piece sparks fears online The discovery has however sparked fears among many. “Hmmmm… that location though,” one wrote, pointing to the closeness to where the Guthrie kidnapping took place. Another added “So many bodies in Tucson.” Yet another said “So many bones.”

As of now, the Nancy Guthrie case remains under investigation. The Pima County Sheriff's Department continue to search for the octogenarian, and have made it clear that this has in no way become a cold case for them. Recently, Guthrie's friend got sent a ransom note claiming she was in Mexico and being held by the Mafia. However, the friend had expressed initial skepticism about the note and subsequent investigation found the note to be false.