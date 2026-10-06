Possible ski mask suspects being investigated near Nancy Guthrie's house? X post sparks buzz: ‘Very scary’

A post claiming that officers were investigating possible ski mask suspects near Nancy Guthrie’s house – seven miles away from it – has surfaced on social media. Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother went missing from her Catalina Foothills home on January 31, 2026. Possible ski mask suspects being investigated near Nancy Guthrie's house? X post sparks buzz (X/@USBornNRaised, X/@CoffindafferFBI)

“Officers investigate possible ski mask suspects near Nancy Guthrie house (7 miles away) area last night in the middle of the night - No further details have been released,” a user posted on X, adding a Crimeradar link.

The Crimeradar page says, “As discussed during the dispatch call, officers discussed a possible suspect or group near Olive Tree Lane and Mulberry Tree Lane in Tucson, with reports of a ski mask and people wearing black sweaters and black cowboy pants that may have been discarded.”

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Many took to the comment section, with one user commenting, “They should DIG DEEPER into that last vehicle seen on Ring that night!” “A lot of masked men running around that area! Hopefully they are caught. We know you will get to bottom of this story 857!” wrote another.

“Just crazy,” wrote a user, while another said, “omg very scary”.

The post is in focus as the Nancy Guthrie suspect, widely known as the Porch Guy, was seen on a doorbell camera, wearing a ski mask.

Ex-FBI agent called for nationwide manhunt for Porch Guy Retired FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer previously called for a nationwide manhunt for the Nancy Guthrie suspect – the man who was captured on Nancy's property, widely known as the “Porch Guy” – urging investigators to “plaster his face everywhere.” She suggested that investigators should flood traditional and social media with the suspect's photos and even engage Spanish‑speaking communities, per The International Business Times.

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Coffindaffer called for a full‑scale blitz campaign centred on the masked suspect. She said that the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department should push stills from the porch footage across local and national outlets, and online platforms and community spaces, so that people find it impossible to ignore the image.

Coffindaffer also revealed what she thinks is a "critical" factor that could prove pivotal in solving the Nancy Guthrie case. She said that it is important to keep Nancy’s name prominent in media coverage, as this could be significant in finding out what happened to her.