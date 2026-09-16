Nancy Guthrie update: Did Tommaso Cioni teach forensics? Fact-checking wild claim about ‘studying crime scene, evidence’
Amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, a wild claim was made on social media that son-in-law Tommaso Cioni taught a course about forensics and crime scenes.
A social media claim has been made that Tommaso Cioni, Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, taught a course about forensics and crime scenes at BASIS Oro Valley School. To be sure, the claim comes from an unverified profile and puts fresh focus on Tommaso, who has faced a fair share of public scrutiny since the 84-year-old's disappearance.
Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been over seven months since the disappearance and authorities have not named any suspects publicly.
Amid this, public scrutiny has been on Tommaso and his wife, Annie Guthrie. This came after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed that Tommaso might be a suspect in the kidnapping. However, Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is in charge of the investigation, clarified that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects. Interest in the two continued nonetheless amid reports of Nancy having had dinner with Annie the night before her disappearance, and Tommaso then dropping her home, making the two among the last people to see Nancy before she was taken.
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Now, a new claim has risen on social media that Tommaso taught a course dealing with forensics, and has pointed to the apparently ‘immaculate’ state of Nancy Guthrie's home.
Tommaso Cioni taught forensics course: Wild claim made
A person on X claimed that Tommaso had taught a course on forensics. “Reports states that Nancy Guthrie son-in-law Tommaso Cioni and family dropped Nancy off at her home around 9:45PM on January 31, 2026. At the time Nancy went missing BASIS Oro Valley School website reported Tommaso was teaching at this school, Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) techniques in his AP Biology Class," the post read.
“It says in his class they teach you about forensics. Studying crime scenes and evidence and what it means. A source to the investigation stated that Nancy's home was “immaculate” and showed “no signs of an assault” following her disappearance. Who took 84 year old woman from her home and left no evidence?,” it added.
This is not the first time that this claim about Tommaso has been made. On May 1, a person asked on Facebook “I saw somewhere on a post that Tommaso Cioni taught CSI evidence at the college. Is thIs correct.” In the comments the same screenshot of Tommaso allegedly teaching a CSI course was attached, with the person saying that the claims had been around since April 6.
What does Tommaso Cioni teach?
Tommaso Cioni teaches biology at the school. The BASIS school curriculim does not list ‘CSI techniques’ as one of the courses offered, even for AP classes. Even among electives, the school notes, options include fine arts, AP courses such as AP Psychology and AP Statistics.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More