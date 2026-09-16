Nancy Guthrie update: Did Tommaso Cioni teach forensics? Fact-checking wild claim about ‘studying crime scene, evidence’

A social media claim has been made that Tommaso Cioni, Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, taught a course about forensics and crime scenes at BASIS Oro Valley School. To be sure, the claim comes from an unverified profile and puts fresh focus on Tommaso, who has faced a fair share of public scrutiny since the 84-year-old's disappearance. Tommaso Cioni reportedly dropped Nancy Guthrie off after she'd had dinner with his wife, her daughter, Annie, the night the 84-year-old is believed to have been kidnapped. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES, X/@MmisterNobody)

Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, the night before. It has been over seven months since the disappearance and authorities have not named any suspects publicly.

Amid this, public scrutiny has been on Tommaso and his wife, Annie Guthrie. This came after former NewsNation journalist Ashleigh Banfield claimed that Tommaso might be a suspect in the kidnapping. However, Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is in charge of the investigation, clarified that none of the Guthrie family members are suspects. Interest in the two continued nonetheless amid reports of Nancy having had dinner with Annie the night before her disappearance, and Tommaso then dropping her home, making the two among the last people to see Nancy before she was taken.

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Now, a new claim has risen on social media that Tommaso taught a course dealing with forensics, and has pointed to the apparently ‘immaculate’ state of Nancy Guthrie's home.

Tommaso Cioni taught forensics course: Wild claim made A person on X claimed that Tommaso had taught a course on forensics. “Reports states that Nancy Guthrie son-in-law Tommaso Cioni and family dropped Nancy off at her home around 9:45PM on January 31, 2026. At the time Nancy went missing BASIS Oro Valley School website reported Tommaso was teaching at this school, Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) techniques in his AP Biology Class," the post read.

“It says in his class they teach you about forensics. Studying crime scenes and evidence and what it means. A source to the investigation stated that Nancy's home was “immaculate” and showed “no signs of an assault” following her disappearance. Who took 84 year old woman from her home and left no evidence?,” it added.