New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has floated tenders to construct two-lane service roads along the Urban Extension Road (UER)-II in Delhi at an approximate cost of ₹121.5 crore, officials said. A government official said the project aims to enhance access and road safety for nearby villages (Photo for representation) more

They added that the bidding process is likely to conclude by December 18, with an execution timeline of nine months.

A government official said the project aims to enhance access and road safety for nearby villages, residential areas, commercial zones, and institutional hubs, including areas around Alipur, Bawana, Kanjhawala, and Karala.

The UER-II (NH-344M) corridor spans approximately 75.7km, with a 54.21km stretch falling within Delhi. This section encompasses numerous residential colonies across North and North-West Delhi, including Najafgarh, Dwarka, Mundka, Bakkarwala, and Rohini.

Currently, local residents are forced to use the main carriageway of UER-II to reach their neighbourhoods. “This poses significant road safety challenges, especially for two-wheelers, which are banned on the main corridor. The service lane will allow this local traffic to be safely diverted,” the official said.

The UER-II was opened in August last year. Residents and villagers along the expressway have staged multiple protests against toll rates and restricted access, citing the absence of service lanes along several key stretches.

Developed as a high-speed corridor, UER-II was designed to decongest arterial roads in Delhi and improve connectivity between national highways radiating from the Capital. While the expressway has reduced travel times for long-distance commuters, local residents have repeatedly raised concerns over the lack of service lanes and dedicated entry and exit points.

In the long run, the UER is expected to act as Delhi’s third Ring Road to ease pressure on key arterial roads such as the Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Kalindi Kunj, and Sarai Kale Khan by routing traffic through northeast Delhi into Ghaziabad and ultimately Noida. Its extension is also being planned with a new six-lane highway extension that will begin at Alipur in North Delhi—currently the northern endpoint of UER-II—and run through Tronica City in Ghaziabad, connecting to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, linking up with the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and ending along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.