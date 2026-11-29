The Allahabad High Court will on December 2 hear a petition filed by Samajwadi Party’s Jaunpur MP Babu Singh Kushwaha challenging the prosecution sanction granted by the governor and the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) prosecution complaint in a case linked to the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scam. The ED’s response is awaited after a single-judge bench sought the agency’s reply during the November 5 hearing. (For Representation) more

The ED’s response is awaited after a single-judge bench of Justice Vikram D Chauhan sought the agency’s reply during the November 5 hearing. The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 2.

Kushwaha, also a former Uttar Pradesh minister, has challenged both the governor’s sanction to prosecute him and the prosecution complaint filed by the ED before a special court in Ghaziabad in 2019.

According to the case details, the ED filed its prosecution complaint in 2019 but sent a proposal seeking the governor’s sanction to prosecute Kushwaha in 2025. The governor granted the sanction in 2026.

Kushwaha subsequently approached the high court, questioning the validity of the prosecution sanction and the ED’s complaint. The matter remains pending.