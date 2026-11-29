A father has expressed pride in his pilot son after a Delta Air Lines flight was forced to abort its landing moments before touchdown at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) when an earthquake struck Southern California in the United States on Saturday, November 28. A father expressed pride in his pilot son after a Delta flight aborted its landing moments before touchdown in Los Angeles. (X/@airlinevideos) more

(Also read: ‘Turn around, we’re having a big earthquake’: Delta flight aborts landing as tremors hit Los Angeles)

The dramatic moment was captured by Airline Videos Live, an aviation livestreaming platform that broadcasts aircraft movements at the airport. The footage showed the aircraft approaching the runway when the camera suddenly began shaking due to the tremors.

Father shares proud moment Taking to X, Todd Crosby revealed that his son was the first officer aboard the Delta flight. He also mentioned that the voice of the pilot heard communicating with air traffic control in the video belonged to his son.

"Very proud of my son, the first officer on this flight as they had to abort the landing in Los Angeles in its final seconds because of an earthquake. That is his voice on the radio. Proud dad moment," Crosby wrote.

The footage was originally shared on X by Airline Videos.

"EARTHQUAKE AT LAX! A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Los Angeles area, and our 24/7 live cameras at LAX captured the shaking as it happened! Watch the moment it was captured live on the Airline Videos Live cameras on November 28th, 2026!" the caption read.

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