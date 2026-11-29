Another fire was reported inside a residential building with an e-rickshaw parking space in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar village on Saturday, police said, adding that six people, including two children were rescued. Fire at e-rick parking area in NW Delhi; no casualties

DFS officials said the cause of the fire is not known yet.

Police said no casualties were reported in the incident while atleast 15 e-rickshaws were gutted.

According to Delhi Fire Service, they received a call around 1.15pm about a fire in a garage space.

“We rushed with five fire tenders and found the ground floor of the building was on fire. Initially, five people were rescued from the upper floors. The fire was completely doused by 4pm,” a DFS officer said.

The fire spread to 18 e-rickshaws at ground floor parking. “Two children, two men and two women were rescued from the third floor,” he added.

DCP (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said 15 of the e rickshaws were partially burnt and no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, another fire incident was reported inside a shop in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony area, officers said. Fire officials said the fire later spread to an adjacent shop.

A total of eight fire tenders were sent to the spot to douse the flames, DFS officials said. “The fire was controlled by 4.30pm. Nobody was injured. Workers and staff escaped in time,” said an officer.