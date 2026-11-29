Ghaziabad: Two men allegedly robbed a Greater Noida resident of his iphone 16 in Ghaziabad’s Siddharth Vihar amid traffic by banging on his car window while alleging that he had injured someone, police officials said on Sunday after a purported CCTV footage of the incident, went viral on social media. “As I rolled down the window glass, they somehow managed to snatch the phone from inside the car,” he alleged in the FIR. (HT Photo/Videograb) more

The victim was identified as Sajid Wasim, 42, a resident of Gaur City 2 in Greater Noida’s Sector 16C.

In the FIR, seen by HT, the victim said, “On November 26, when I was returning home from the office in my car, two men knocked on my car’s window near a pink booth in Siddharth Vihar. As I rolled down my car’s window, they questioned my driving skills and alleged that someone had been injured. However, no such injury had occurred.”

He said there was heavy traffic at the time of the incident. “As I rolled down the window glass, they somehow managed to snatch the phone from inside the car,” he alleged in the FIR.

A CCTV video of the incident showed two men approaching a car from both the driver and passenger’s sides. After a brief conversation, they make off with the mobile phone.

HT, however, could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

Rupali Rao, assistant commissioner of police, Kotwali, said, “A case under sections of cheating and putting a person in fear of accusation of an offence under the BNS was registered at Vijay Nagar police station, and teams have been formed to nab the suspects.”