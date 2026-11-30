Israeli military prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a Palestinian accused of killing an Israeli man in the occupied West Bank, in the first case brought under an amended law that makes capital punishment a default sentence for deadly attacks. Israel's military prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a Palestinian accused of killing an Israeli man. (Unsplash/ representative image) more The military said on Sunday it had informed the family of Netanel Shukrun that it intended to indict Qadri Samara, the alleged shooter, under the amendment that stipulates a mandatory death sentence for those convicted of "acts of terrorism" unless there are special circumstances. Shukrun was killed in September when Samara allegedly opened fire on people at a spring near the settlement of Neve Tzuf in the West Bank. Samara was wounded in an exchange of fire with a security officer and arrested hours later at a hospital near Ramallah, the military said. Reuters was not able to reach Samara or his lawyers for comment.

Defense Minister Israel Katz welcomed the decision, saying the death penalty should be the rule rather than the exception for attackers who killed "in cold blood". "For decades, the military prosecution refrained from seeking the death penalty for terrorists who carried out killings. The new policy I set out is now being implemented in practice," Katz wrote on X. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also welcomed the move, calling it a "historic day". He said the law should be applied to anyone who carried out a terrorist attack.