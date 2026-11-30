According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), an evacuation warning for possible post-fire debris flows will be in effect from 6pm Monday. It covers the Sunset Fire area, near South and West of Runyon Canyon. The LAFD said residents should prepare for possible evacuations because of a storm with heavy rain that could cause debris flows. It also said houses in the warning area with high risk will be visited by LAPD to issue specific evacuation orders.

Residents near Los Angeles wildfire burn scars have been told to prepare for possible evacuations ahead of heavy rain. (Unsplash Representational image)

Residents near recent wildfire burn scars in Los Angeles County have been told to prepare for possible evacuations as a strong storm system may bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and dangerous debris flows this week.

"Get ready for possible evacuations if you are near Hasley Canyon, Castaic and Val Verde," authorities said Sunday. “Gather household members, pets, medications and essential supplies. Those who need more time evacuating should consider leaving now."

As per the Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station, the warnings will start at 6pm Monday for these zones: CAS-OAKCANYON, CAS-VALVERDE-A and CAS-ROMERO.

On Sunday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced evacuation warnings for parts of the Canyon Fire burn scar near Castaic, Val Verde and Hasley Canyon, according to KTLA . Officials urged people who may need more time to leave to consider going right away.

13 burn areas at risk of debris flows According to KTLA, the Sheriff's Department issued a storm and mudflow advisory on Saturday evening. It said Los Angeles County Public Works had issued a Phase 1 Debris Flow Forecast for 13 recent wildfire burn areas. These include areas hit by the Eaton and Palisades fires.

The areas in the Phase 1 forecast are Bike, Bouquet, Pointe, Crown, Canyon, Bethany, Eaton, Palisades, Hurst, Kenneth, Sunset, Lidia and Franklin. Officials said all other burn areas are under a No Phase Debris Flow Forecast.

As per the National Weather Service, light rain could start as early as Sunday evening. Heavier rain and possible thunderstorms are expected from Monday evening through at least Tuesday evening. The debris flow forecast will be in effect from 6pm Monday through 8am Wednesday.

Malibu evacuation warning As per KTLA, residents in parts of coastal Malibu have been asked to prepare for possible evacuations as the risk of mudslides is expected to rise from Monday evening.

City officials said the warning will remain in effect from November 30 at 6pm until December 2 at 8am. It covers areas within the burn scars of the Palisades and Franklin fires.

“If you are in the warning area, get ready to leave,” the City of Malibu said. “Gather your household, pets, medications and essential supplies. If you need extra time to evacuate or to move horses or other large animals, leave now.”

What residents should do Authorities are asking people living near burn scars to take steps before the storm arrives. Residents should watch the weather, prepare for possible flooding and debris flows, and stay away from flooded roads and streets covered in debris. They should also be ready to leave if emergency staff tell them to.

"Debris flows and mudflows are highly unpredictable and can occur without warning," the Sheriff's Department said in its advisory. “Residents who have previously been advised to prepare for evacuation should remain prepared whenever rain is forecast, regardless of the designated phase.”

Officials also want residents to pack important items like medications, key documents and supplies for pets before any evacuation orders are given, as per KTLA.