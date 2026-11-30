Russia said on Sunday that it shot down more than 1,000 Ukrainian drones for the second night in a row. Both sides traded deadly air strikes, even as US-mediated peace talks are going on. Russia says it shot down over 1,000 Ukrainian drones for a second night. (AP) more

According to Russia's Defense Ministry cited by Fox News, its air defenses stopped 1,017 Ukrainian drones overnight over 19 Russian regions and Russian-occupied Crimea. The ministry did not say how many drones were launched or how many hit their targets.

The night before, Moscow claimed it had shot down 1,246 Ukrainian drones.

In Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, one person was killed and six others were injured in Ukrainian drone attacks, local officials said, according to Fox News.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Ukraine's military intelligence said its forces struck the KuibyshevAzot chemical plant in Togliatti, in Russia's Samara region. Ukraine claimed the plant makes materials used to produce explosives and ammunition.