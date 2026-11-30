Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21) Daily Prediction says, Home will feel happier as you enjoy sweet relations with your spouse and take satisfaction in how the children are doing. This is a day of success, although its opening will carry a more unsettled mood. The Moon begins the day in Cancer in your eighth house, bringing Chandrashtama and a low or restless feeling. It then moves into Leo in your ninth house early in the morning, turning attention toward learning, an elder or a journey. Keep major decisions out of that restless opening. Familiar tasks will suit it well. As the day develops, you will feel more receptive to guidance and better able to enjoy what is going well around you. Sagittarius

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today Relations with your spouse will be sweet, and everyday conversation will carry a pleasant sense of closeness. You will enjoy talking about how the day has unfolded, with family progress giving you something satisfying to share. Lovers are likely to get an opportunity to meet. The possibility of spending time together will lift your mood, even when the arrangement has to fit around ordinary obligations.

Children will do reasonably well, bringing a quieter form of pleasure into family life. You will appreciate their efforts during a normal conversation. Affection will feel easy to express once the initial restlessness gives way to the day's more confident mood.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today Students will study with full concentration and confidence. A subject that deserves sustained attention will hold your interest, and the day will give you a clear sense of being engaged with your work. Ketu in Leo, your ninth house, brings detachment from the need to accept every grand explanation, allowing you to let go of an approach that no longer holds your interest. Guidance from a teacher or elder will still have a place in the day.

At work, familiar responsibilities will provide a steady beginning, followed by a stronger sense of forward movement. The day favors a calculated professional risk when the task and its demands are already understood. Success will be a broad theme, with satisfaction coming through your own work as well as developments within the family.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today Financial decisions will occupy a quieter place alongside the day's stronger themes of study and companionship. You will think about where your resources are going and what deserves your attention. The Sun in Scorpio, your twelfth house, puts authority, seniors and self-respect into the area of expenses and withdrawal, making a private discussion about an outgoing feel personally important. You will care about having your judgment treated seriously.

A calculated move conncted with your work is favored, but a particular cash return is not established by today's indications. The satisfaction of making progress will be more immediate than any conclusion about future earnings.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today Your health will be sound, and you will feel joyful. The unsettled beginning will therefore be only one part of the day, followed by a more open and confident frame of mind. You will enjoy having something worthwhile to concentrate on, and a sweet exchange at home will add to your sense of ease.

An ordinary pause after completing a familiar task will feel satisfying. You will be able to take pleasure in the children's progress and in your own concentration. By the close of the day, those encouraging moments will occupy more of your thoughts than the early restlessness.

Tip for the Day: Begin with familiar duties, then give your strongest attention to study.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)