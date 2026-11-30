Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Daily Prediction says, A house or plot purchase is favored today, with a profitable deal indicated if you are already planning one. Money from a hidden or previously unconsidered source is also possible. Alongside these practical interests, happiness will come from a harmonious home, where familiar routines will feel particularly reassuring. You will have reason to enjoy what you are building for yourself and your family. Taurus

Saturn in Pisces, your eleventh house, is retrograde, favoring slow, steady gains and bringing a long-held goal closer through patient progress. One dependable friend will contribute to your sense of support. A property ambition will feel more connected to the life you want at home, giving your financial thinking a clear personal purpose. You will be pleased by the feeling that an old aim still has somewhere to go.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today Your spouse will support you throughout the day, including with practical matters that can occupy a couple's attention. A discussion about home will feel like a shared responsibility, and you will take comfort in knowing that your concerns have a place in the relationship. The domestic atmosphere will be harmonious, making ordinary time together especially pleasant.

The Moon begins the day in Cancer in your third house, supporting initiative, calls and short trips. It then moves early in the morning into Leo in your fourth house, drawing you toward domestic comfort and your mother. A family evening will hold real appeal. You will feel more settled as your attention turns toward home, and a conversation there may bring the warmth you have been looking for. Your partner's support will contribute to that reassuring atmosphere.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today Students may find their concentration slipping, even when they begin with a clear intention to study. Thoughts about home will compete for attention, and staying focused on a lesson is likely to require more deliberate effort. Watch the tendency to leave a study session half-finished. A short, clearly defined piece of work will be easier to approach.

Mercury in Libra, your sixth house, favors useful messages and practical discussions in everyday work. You will be drawn toward sorting out what needs to be said so that a task can move forward. Calls connected with routine responsibilities are likely to be constructive, especially when the purpose is clear. Your mind will work more comfortably on a concrete question than on an open-ended academic exercise. The working day will therefore feel easier to organize than your private study time.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today The possibility of money from a hidden source will add interest to your financial outlook. This may give you a reason to revisit resources you had mentally set aside, although the day's strongest purchase indication concerns a house or plot. If that plan is already underway, the prospect of a profitable deal is favorable.

Steady gains will also deserve attention. You will feel more connected to a long-held financial aim, especially when it relates to security at home. A dependable friendship will provide reassurance as you consider what comes next. The emphasis will be on something substantial in your life, with domestic happiness giving your financial plans their meaning.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today A peaceful home will support your emotional well-being, and you will enjoy returning to a familiar setting. Joy will come easily through family time. Your thoughts will settle more comfortably around the house as the day develops, making a quiet evening appealing. Time spent in domestic comfort is likely to feel restorative after calls or a short journey earlier in the day.

Tip for the Day: Keep one clear study goal visible while home plans occupy your attention.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)