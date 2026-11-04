Want luscious locks this Diwali? Know how this one simple routine can fix your damaged hair instantly

How to Achieve Lustrous Locks for the Festive Season (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less From the first festive get-together to the last round of Diwali photographs, this season gives us plenty of reasons to dress up. Think card parties, family pujas, festive dinners, and catch-ups that run late into the night. And with every outfit change comes a new hair mood: sleek buns, soft waves, or a glossy blow-dry. But a packed social calendar can mean more heat styling and less time for haircare. This Diwali, make a little room in your getting-ready ritual for care that goes beyond the final look. Created to repair damage from heat, styling, coloring, and chemical treatments, the Dove Bond Peptide Range helps hair feel stronger, smoother, and silkier. With Protein Peptides and Dove’s Bio-Protein Care technology, the range brings repair into your routine, helping you get your hair ready for every celebration. What is the correct order of a hair care routine? Here’s your festive haircare line-up, step by step. Step 1: Cleanse - Start Your Festive Prep on a Fresh Note

Before the outfit, the jewelry, and the finishing touches, start with your wash-day essentials. Enriched with Protein Peptides and Dove’s Bio-Protein Care technology, the Dove Peptide Bond Strength Shampoo gently cleanses hair. It prepares it for the bond-repair care that follows. Think of it as the first step in your getting-ready ritual, whether you’re heading to a family lunch or hosting a Diwali party. Step 2: Condition - Make Room for Smoothness

2 . Dove Peptide Bond Strength Conditioner for Dry & Damaged Hair - 175 ml | Enriched with PROTEIN PEPTIDES | Reconstructs broken Bonds for Fortified, Detangled & Smooth Hair Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Use Dove Peptide Bond Strength Conditioner after every regular wash. Formulated with Protein Peptides, it helps repair damaged hair, leaving it feeling smoother, silkier, and more manageable. Whether your festive look calls for loose waves or simply letting your hair down, this everyday step gives it a little extra care. Step 3: Once a week - add a Five-Minute Repair Ritual

Between back-to-back plans, give your hair five minutes of focused care. Once a week, swap your conditioner for the Dove 10-in-1 Peptide Bond Strength Hair Mask. Infused with 12% Protein Peptide Complex, its protein peptide beads melt into the hair fibers on contact, releasing peptides that penetrate deeply to help repair extreme damage from heat, styling, coloring, and chemical treatments. In just five minutes, the mask delivers up to 100% bond reconstruction at a cellular level, leaving hair visibly fortified, smooth, and healthy-looking. With 10 benefits in one treatment, including reduced split ends, controlled frizz, and revived shine, it’s a repair ritual worth making time for before the festivities begin. Step 4: Repair and Protect - A Little Care Before You Style

As you get ready for the festive season, make this your post-wash step. Apply the Leave-in Crème Serum to damp hair, then leave it on for five minutes before combing or styling. Powered by Dove's Peptide Bond Strength Technology and 10% Peptide Complex, this lightweight leave-in helps reverse 1 year of visible hair damage while strengthening strands and reducing breakage. It smooths frizz, improves manageability, and leaves hair softer, shinier, and healthier-looking without a heavy finish. Step 5: Finish and Refresh: The Final Touch to Your Festive Routine

The outfit is picked, the earrings are on, and the evening is calling. With 10% Peptide Complex, it repairs and rejuvenates hair from within. Designed for everyday use, it’s the final step in the bond-repair regimen, adding an extra moment of care before you head out to celebrate. This Diwali, let haircare be part of the excitement of getting ready. From regular wash-day essentials to a weekly repair ritual, the Dove Bond Peptide Range helps care for damaged hair through a season of styling, celebrations, and memories so you can enjoy every invitation on your calendar.