Diwali food binge: Cardiologist warns how too much mithai, namkeen and fried food can affect your heart
Sugary sweets, salty namkeens, and fried snacks made with repeatedly heated oil may raise blood sugar, blood pressure, and unhealthy cholesterol levels.
Seasonal binge eating is something everyone is familiar with during the festive season. As stacks of sweet hampers build up and tasty namkeens are prepared at home, calorie deficit plans go out the window
And compensating by intensifying workouts and diet plans after Diwali may not be enough, as the effects on heart health can be long-lasting, according to Dr Pradeep Kumar D, Senior Consultant - Cardiology, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru.
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Occasionally eating does not pose that big of a health concern. The problem begins if you view the festive season as an excuse to gorge on foods high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats; then the health ramifications may be serious, especially for your cardiovascular health.
Why should you avoid bingeing sweets and namkeens?
You may hope for a bit of leeway and may even consciously do so, after all, they are part of celebrations. But the cardiologist informed us that they may affect your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar, all significant markers of cardiovascular health.
Explaining how your favourite sweets can be unhealthy for you, Dr Kumar said, "Traditional sweets such as rasgulla and sandesh contain significant amounts of sugar. Excessive added sugar consumption can contribute to weight gain, raised triglyceride levels and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. These factors can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of heart disease over time.”
Then he mentioned samosas and kachoris, which contain a lot of fat and, worse, are often prepared in oils that are repeatedly heated. "Frequent consumption can contribute to an unfavourable cholesterol profile, increasing the risk of fatty deposits building up in the arteries,” he noted.
Namkeens are part of festive snacking, but they contain high levels of sodium, which can be bad for your heart. Dr Kumar described the risks of excess sodium consumption, saying, “Excess sodium can cause fluid retention and contribute to high blood pressure, forcing the heart to work harder. If left uncontrolled, high blood pressure can damage blood vessels and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.”
How should you eat this festive season?
There are no hard-and-fast rules set in stone. Enjoy, but ensure you focus on moderation and balance, even with your snacks and sweets. Make sure you limit their consumption, and also add fruits and vegetables to your meals and stay active. The cardiologist advised those with heart conditions, diabetes or hypertension to be cautious and follow their doctor's advice, if any.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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