Pregnancy workouts: Specialist flags 5 warning signs you should not ignore, from calf swelling to unusual exhaustion
If you are exercising during pregnancy, make sure to monitor how your body is responding to the physical activities.
Pregnancy is a time when the body undergoes many changes. For those with uncomplicated pregnancies, exercise, from cardio and strength training to Pilates, can generally be part of a healthy routine with a doctor's guidance.
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It can help maintain stamina and improve fitness and ease discomfort such as back pain. Many celebrities also share glimpses of their fitness routines during pregnancies.
But every pregnancy is different, and it is important to recognise when a workout becomes too hectic for your health.
A specialist offered his take on recognising when to stop exercising during pregnancy. Dr Rohan Palshetkar, IVF specialist, endoscopic surgeon, obstetrician and gynaecologist, emphasised that while exercise can be a part of a healthy pregnancy, you should not push your body when you are feeling unwell or experiencing discomfort.
The expert firmly cautioned that staying active during pregnancy should be about supporting your health, rather than pushing yourself to meet fitness goals. This means adapting your routine to your pregnancy, medical history and fitness level, with guidance from your doctor. If you experience any warning symptoms, stop exercising.
He said, “Being physically active while pregnant involves taking care of yourself and not going beyond your limits. Any exercises that are recommended for pregnant women need to be adjusted to your pregnancy and to your previous state of health and physical fitness."
Which physical activities are safe?
Choosing an activity during pregnancy is important. The physical activity needs to be manageable as well. You should never exert yourself to finish the exercise.
Dr Palshetkar suggested walking, swimming, and prenatal yoga as options for women with uncomplicated pregnancies, provided the doctor approves.
He also advised, “Dress up in comfortable clothes and drink plenty of water both before and after exercise. Make sure that you do not get too warm and that your breathing permits conversation.”
What are the warning signs you need to stop exercising during pregnancy?
Identifying when to pause is crucial. This means you need to pay close attention to your body and the signals it's sending you. Do not ignore any sign as a routine pregnancy issue or workout fatigue.
Here are the signs you need to be wary of:
1. Dizziness, light-headedness or unusual breathlessness
- Feeling dizzy, light-headed or more breathless than usual during exercise should be taken seriously.
- Breathlessness before you even begin exercising is also a warning sign.
- Stop exercising, rest, and seek medical advice, especially if symptoms are severe or keep recurring.
- Stay hydrated, avoid heat and humidity, and adjust your pace.
2. Vaginal bleeding or fluid leakage
- Any blood flow from the vagina or any kind of discharge that comes from the vagina while exercising should prompt you to see a doctor.
- Heavy bleeding, pain, or accompanying symptoms require immediate medical attention.
3. Chest pain, persistent headaches or muscle weakness
- Watch for chest pain, persistent or severe headache or muscle weakness that affects balance.
- Chest pain, fainting, a severe headache or difficulty breathing are warning signs.
4. Painful contractions, abdominal pain or calf swelling
- Do not ignore painful contractions, severe abdominal pain or calf pain and swelling as routine pregnancy discomfort.
- Calf pain or swelling, especially on one side, needs immediate medical attention, as it could mean a blood clot.
- Do not massage the swollen calf or continue exercising.
5. Overheating, unusual exhaustion or feeling sick
- Feeling excessively hot, unusually tired or sick should be an immediate reason to stop exercising.
- Changes in balance and stability during pregnancy mean exercises need modification.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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