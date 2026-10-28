Pregnancy workouts: Specialist flags 5 warning signs you should not ignore, from calf swelling to unusual exhaustion

Pregnancy is a time when the body undergoes many changes. For those with uncomplicated pregnancies, exercise, from cardio and strength training to Pilates, can generally be part of a healthy routine with a doctor's guidance.

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It can help maintain stamina and improve fitness and ease discomfort such as back pain. Many celebrities also share glimpses of their fitness routines during pregnancies.

But every pregnancy is different, and it is important to recognise when a workout becomes too hectic for your health.

A specialist offered his take on recognising when to stop exercising during pregnancy. Dr Rohan Palshetkar, IVF specialist, endoscopic surgeon, obstetrician and gynaecologist, emphasised that while exercise can be a part of a healthy pregnancy, you should not push your body when you are feeling unwell or experiencing discomfort.

The expert firmly cautioned that staying active during pregnancy should be about supporting your health, rather than pushing yourself to meet fitness goals. This means adapting your routine to your pregnancy, medical history and fitness level, with guidance from your doctor. If you experience any warning symptoms, stop exercising.

He said, “Being physically active while pregnant involves taking care of yourself and not going beyond your limits. Any exercises that are recommended for pregnant women need to be adjusted to your pregnancy and to your previous state of health and physical fitness."

Which physical activities are safe? Choosing an activity during pregnancy is important. The physical activity needs to be manageable as well. You should never exert yourself to finish the exercise.

Dr Palshetkar suggested walking, swimming, and prenatal yoga as options for women with uncomplicated pregnancies, provided the doctor approves.

He also advised, “Dress up in comfortable clothes and drink plenty of water both before and after exercise. Make sure that you do not get too warm and that your breathing permits conversation.”