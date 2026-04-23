What does resting heart rate reveal about cardiovascular health and ageing? Longevity doctor explains

The issue, he believes, is the wide range of 60 to 100 bpm (beats per minute) that is considered to be normal. This means that even when a person notices an elevated resting heart rate, he does not think much about it as long as it falls within the range.

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According to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, it is one of the most information-dense metrics, reflecting cardiovascular efficiency, nervous system recovery, mitochondrial health, and inflammatory load in a single number.

The resting heart rate, or the number of times the heart beats per minute while the body is at rest, conveys more information than one usually realises.

What the resting heart rate reveals Taking to Instagram on April 23, Dr Vass stated that the resting heart rate is not a fitness metric, but gives an instantaneous reading of the following:

How efficiently the heart pumps blood

How well the nervous system is recovering

How hard the body is working just to stay alive “The lower it is, within a healthy range, the less effort your cardiovascular system is expending at baseline. That's a longevity signal,” he noted.

What is the optimal resting heart rate? While a resting heart rate between 60 and 100 is considered to be normal, the range is too vast to paint an accurate picture of health, shared Dr Vass. According to him, the optimal resting heart rate for a high-performing adult should be between 45 and 60.

With training, the trend should go downward with time, and stay stable across days without large unexplained spikes. “The trend matters as much as the number,” he stated.

“Studies consistently link resting heart rate with long-term health outcomes. A resting heart rate above 80 bpm is associated with significantly higher cardiovascular mortality risk, even in people with no diagnosed heart disease,” explained Dr Vass. “Every 10 bpm increase above optimal is associated with measurable increases in all-cause mortality risk.”

Significance of spikes in resting heart rate “Resting heart rate is a proxy for mitochondrial efficiency. A well-conditioned cardiovascular system produces more energy per heartbeat, so it needs fewer of them. That's mitochondria doing their job at a high level,” shared Dr Vass.

A single spike in the resting heart rate is not of much significance. However, if the reading is chronically elevated, it can signal mitochondrial decline, the same decline that drives fatigue, cognitive fog, and accelerated biological ageing.

Common drivers of chronically elevated resting heart rate include:

Poor sleep quality

Chronic stress and cortisol dysregulation

Systemic inflammation

Dehydration and micronutrient depletion

Overtraining without adequate recovery How to lower resting heart rate According to the longevity doctor, the following things help to improve resting heart rate reading:

Zone 2 cardio

Sleep quality optimisation

Stress regulation

Hydration and magnesium

Reducing alcohol Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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