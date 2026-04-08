Slow heart rate below 60 beats per minute? Cardiologist warns when to get your heart checked

The heart is a complex organ, and any sudden changes can indicate that something is not right. Many people monitor their beats per minute, but there is a threshold to be aware of, beyond which it may indicate an underlying dangerous condition, both the upper and lower limits. For the lower limit, a heart rate that consistently falls below 60 beats per minute may require attention. It must be dealt with seriously.



In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, we asked Dr Nityanand Tripathi, principal director and HOD- cardiology and electrophysiology at Fortis Hospital, Delhi. Heart's beat per minute can tell a lot about your heart's health!

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Describing which condition this is, he said, “A slow heart rate, often known as bradycardia, is defined as fewer than 60 beats per minute.” But bradycardia, he mentioned, despite being normal in athletes or during sleep, when you begin to monitor a persistently slow pulse, along with a certain type of symptom, you should not brush it aside.

Why is this dangerous? The cardiologist said, “Bradycardia often remains undetected because its signs are subtle, intermittent, or mistakenly attributed to stress, fatigue, or the natural process of ageing.”

Why does bradycardia develop? The doctor explained that the heart’s rhythm is controlled by the sinoatrial (SA) node, the body’s natural pacemaker. When this electrical system weakens, degenerates, or malfunctions, the heart may fail to pump adequate oxygen-rich blood to vital organs. Over time, reduced circulation can affect brain function, physical stamina, and overall well-being.