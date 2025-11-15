Doctor warns that people with underlying heart conditions should avoid energy drinks, explains why: ‘Raise heart rate…’

When exhaustion hits and deadlines pile up, it’s tempting to crack open yet another energy drink for that instant burst of alertness. But while the boost may feel harmless, it can come at a serious cost - especially if you have an underlying heart condition. The combination of high caffeine levels and added stimulants can strain the heart far more than most people realise, making caution essential for anyone relying on these drinks to power through long hours. Dr Sood emphasises that energy drinks strain the heart more than you realise.(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician has revealed why it is best for people with heart conditions to avoid energy drinks. In an Instagram video posted on November 15, the doctor explains how these stimulant-packed beverages impact the heart and, in the worst cases, can even trigger cardiac arrest.

How do energy drinks affect the heart?

Many people reach for energy drinks to get a quick boost from their high caffeine content, but that sudden rush can pose serious risks to the heart in certain individuals. Dr Sood explains, “Drinks like Celsius, Red Bull, and Monster contain high doses of caffeine along with other stimulants such as taurine and guarana. Together, these compounds raise heart rate and blood pressure for hours after you drink them. And in some people, they can disrupt normal heart rhythm.”

He adds that for someone with an underlying or genetic heart condition, this sudden surge in stimulation can trigger dangerous arrhythmias or, in rare cases, even cardiac arrest. According to the doctor, “Some studies have also linked heavy frequent energy drink use to hypertension, clotting changes and vascular stress, though long-term evidence for direct heart disease risk is still limited.”

Energy drinks can trigger cardiac arrests in worst case scenarios, according to Dr Sood.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

Recommended caffeine limit

Dr Sood highlights, “Experts generally recommend keeping caffeine intake under 400 milligrams per day. That's about four small cups of coffee. They also recommend avoiding energy drinks entirely if you have any heart rhythm issues or sensitivity to stimulants.”

The doctor emphasises that these caffeine-packed energy drinks might help you power through a workout or late nights, but they also burden your heart with more strain than you realise. “Sometimes the best energy comes from hydration, nutrition, and recovery. Not another can,” says Dr Sood.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.