Physician explains the real reason you have to depend on energy drinks to get through the day: ‘They work by blocking…’

It’s 2 pm, your energy is crashing, and you’re reaching for yet another can of your go-to energy drink to push through the rest of the day. Sounds familiar? While it may seem like a harmless pick-me-up, depending on multiple cans just to stay awake or focused isn’t just harmful for your health - it could be your body’s way of signalling that something deeper is wrong. Dr. Mezher reveals that energy drinks don't provide true energy but mask tiredness by blocking adenosine.

Dr Sermed Mezher, a family medicine physician and health content creator based in England, has explained how energy drinks can trap people in a vicious cycle of dependence - where they’re used to mask deeper issues that actually need attention. In an Instagram video posted on October 4, the physician breaks down the mechanism of these beverages, explaining the real reason people become reliant on them, and warns about the dangers of overuse.

How do energy drinks work?

According to Dr Mezher, energy drinks don’t actually give you energy. He explains, “They work by either blocking you from feeling tired or potentially regulating dopamine levels. You do that by blocking a hormone called adenosine which makes you feel sleepy but also acts like a break on dopamine which we know is affected in some conditions.”

Why do you need energy drinks?

Energy drinks are used by many people for a quick boost in alertness, focus or stamina, especially when struggling with fatigue, poor concentration, or low motivation. However, according to Dr Mezher, “In some cases, this pattern can become a form of self-medication, where individuals use caffeine and stimulants in energy drinks to temporarily mask deeper issues such as insomnia, chronic stress, anxiety, or undiagnosed ADHD.”

The physician explains, “Dopamine levels can be low in the areas of the frontal lobe responsible for planning and organisation in people with ADHD. So we commonly see people self-medicating with caffeine before they even know they have a diagnosis.”

People with insomnia or poor sleep hygiene tend to rely more on energy drinks to deal with tiredness, instead of addressing the real problem. Dr Mezher also highlights, “Excessive tiredness can also be caused by a slew of other things like vitamin deficiencies such as D and B12 or potentially myalgic encephalomyelitis or depression.” He stresses that needing chemical reinforcements like energy drinks to get through the day is not normal and recommends getting checked for underlying issues.

Dangers of overuse

The physician emphasises that the short term effects of energy drinks - increased energy, sharper focus and enhanced productivity - might seem helpful but they come at a hidden cost. He explains, “Relying on energy drinks can lead to tolerance, dependence, and side effects such as palpitations, elevated blood pressure, irritability, and disrupted sleep. Over time, this can worsen the very problems people are trying to manage, creating a cycle of fatigue and overstimulation.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.