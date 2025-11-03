Neurosurgeon with 26 years of experience warns your high blood pressure is a silent killer: 'You get less blood flow...'

As per World Health Organisation, hypertension (high blood pressure) is a major cause of premature death worldwide, and an estimated 1.4 billion adults aged 30–79 years worldwide had hypertension in 2024; this represents 33 percent of the population in this age range, per WHO. Also read | Cardiologist reveals if low blood pressure can trigger heart attack amid Shefali Jariwala’s cause of death speculation Elevated blood pressure can damage blood vessel linings, leading to plaque buildup (atherosclerosis) and reduced blood flow to vital organs.(Shutterstock)

What is hypertension?

Hypertension occurs when the pressure in your blood vessels is too high (140/90 mmHg or higher) – it is common but can be serious if left untreated, as per WHO.

On November 2, Dr Brian Hoeflinger – a neurosurgeon with 26 years of experience from Ohio in the US – took to Instagram to explain that high blood pressure is known as the 'silent killer' because it often doesn't show any symptoms, and people can go years without knowing they have the condition until a severe health issue arises.

The dangers of untreated hypertension

In the video he posted, Dr Hoeflinger talked about how elevated blood pressure damages the blood vessel lining, leading to plaque buildup, known as atherosclerosis, which narrows vessels and reduces blood flow to vital organs. According to Dr Hoeflinger, this can cause fatal heart attacks or strokes, and almost 50 percent of individuals with high blood pressure don't experience symptoms, making regular monitoring crucial.

“Do you know why high blood pressure is known as the silent killer? Because what happens when you have elevated blood pressure? That causes injury to the lining of your blood vessels in your body. And that injury results in a buildup of plaques known as atherosclerosis. And these plaques, as they build up, narrow the blood vessels. And once the blood vessels narrow, you get less blood flow to your body,” he said.

Dr Hoeflinger added: “Particularly if you get less blood flow to the heart or brain, that can result in a heart attack or stroke, which can be fatal. Unfortunately, up to 50 percent of the people that have high blood pressure don't have symptoms from it and don't even know that they have it. And so that's why it's called the silent killer.”

How to lower your blood pressure naturally?

Want to know more about managing high blood pressure or reducing your risk factors? In a June 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, consultant cardiologist at Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute, shared tips on how to lower your blood pressure naturally.

He said, “Lifestyle modifications – such as adopting a healthy diet low in sodium, engaging in regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol consumption and managing stress, can significantly lower blood pressure and, in some cases, even eliminate the need for medication.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.