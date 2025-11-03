Relying on energy drinks for focus? Doctor reveals how they affect your health: ‘Effects on the heart, sleep…’

Energy drinks have become a go-to solution for fighting fatigue and improving focus, offering a quick caffeine boost that feels instantly energising. However, this temporary lift often comes with hidden health costs. Consuming excessive energy drinks can be detrimental to your overall health.(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, explains how regular intake of energy drinks can impact your cardiovascular health, sleep quality, and nutrient balance. In an Instagram video shared on October 3, the physician highlights, “Energy drinks can feel like a quick fix for focus and fatigue, but they also come with effects on the heart, sleep, and key nutrients.”

Spike in heart rate and blood pressure

According to Dr Sood, “Controlled trials found that energy drinks raise systolic blood pressure and prolong the QTc interval more than caffeine alone. Each (energy drink) can typically combine caffeine with stimulants such as guarana and taurine, increasing sympathetic activity.” While these stimulants may have mild to moderate effects in healthy individuals, their impact can be much more significant for those with hypertension, an increased risk of arrhythmia, or heavy consumption habits. The doctor recommends stopping energy drink use and consulting a specialist if you experience palpitations or dizziness following consumption.

Sleep disruption

The physician explains that caffeine blocks the action of adenosine, a chemical that promotes sleep, thereby delaying sleep onset. Even consuming energy drinks during the day, he warns, can negatively affect sleep quality at night. He cites research that links insomnia and reduces rest to energy drink intake - “A national study of over 53,000 college students showed a dose-dependent link between energy drink intake and poor sleep. Even one to three cans per month were associated with shorter sleep and more insomnia. In adolescents, regular use reduced the likelihood of getting 8 hours of rest.”

Magnesium loss

Another side effect of excessive energy drink consumption is linked to an increase in urinary magnesium excretion, for at least three hours after ingestion. Dr Sood emphasises, “This effect is temporary but may matter for people with low dietary magnesium, high sweat losses, or frequent caffeine use. Those with muscle cramps, migraines, or heart palpitations should moderate energy drinks and increase magnesium-rich foods.”

Safety limit

According to Dr Sood, “The FDA considers up to 400 milligrams caffeine per day generally safe for adults. Many energy drinks contain 150 to 300 milligrams per can, and some ‘energy shots’ exceed that. Pediatric experts recommend avoiding them in teens or limiting caffeine to less than 100 milligrams per day.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.