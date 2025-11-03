Japanese nutritionist reveals 5 fruits that boost immunity and promote longevity

It’s been said that fruits are one of the most powerful tools for promoting good health and longevity. Born and raised in Nara, Japan, acclaimed nutritionist and longevity expert Michiko Tomioka recently shared five fruits that are healthy and can help boost the immune system, CNBC reported. From Apples to figs, here are five fruits that one should consume daily for a healthier body and mind. Japanese nutritionist reveals five fruits that can boost immunity and support long, healthy living(Unsplash)

Orange and Lemons

Surely, everyone knows how important Vitamin C is for a healthy body as well as for healthy skin. Tomioka says that the consumption of citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and limes. Apart from their tangy flavors, these fruits are rich in potassium and fiber. They also contain antioxidants that help in building a stronger immune system and help protect the cells. Instead of consuming orange juice, Tomioka suggests having the whole fruit, as the juice might lack fiber. She also recommends the use of orange and lemon zest, as it contains calcium, thiamine, and folate.

Figs

Tomioka suggests that figs are important for a woman’s health. These fruits have flowers inside them and are highly nutritious, but often ignored. Apart from being rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, they also contain ficin, which is an enzyme that helps with digestive issues. They can also control cholesterol and help with inflammation.

Apples

Perhaps every nutritionist or doctor in the world advises consuming apples due to their high nutritional value, and Tomioka is no different. Filled with prebiotics and probiotics, apples are rich in polyphenols, fiber, potassium, and Vitamin C. The nutritionist suggests that apples have anti-cancer properties and help with brain function and immunity. Eat it with the skin to get maximum fiber for your gut health.

All kinds of berries

A breakfast favorite around the globe, Tomioka suggests having all kinds of berries for a healthy immune system. From strawberries to blackberries, cranberries, or raspberries, you can make a smoothie or just add them to your breakfast bowl. Filled with antioxidants, berries are high in fiber and vitamin content. They are low in fat are help improve brain and heart health.

Persimmons

Persimmons are an edible fruit cultivated in countries like Japan and China. Tomioka shares that there are two kinds of this fruit: an astringent one, which must be fully ripe, and a non-astringent one, which must be eaten before it becomes firm. Usually, they are used in Japanese sweets or are eaten dried along with vegetables. Persimmons are rich in vitamins A and C and are filled with potassium, fiber, and polyphenols. Good for eyes and skin, these fruits also help in controlling blood pressure and cholesterol.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.