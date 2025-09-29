World Heart Day 2025: Cardiologist reveals arrhythmia is now one of the most common heart issues in 20-30-year-olds

World Heart Day 2025: 29 September is observed as World Heart Day, and the theme for this year is ‘Don’t miss a beat.' The theme reflects the initiatives towards making health care accessible because, as per the World Heart Federation, up to 80 per cent of premature cardiovascular (CVD) deaths are preventable. Young adults are shockingly at a risk of irregular heart condition. (PC: Freepik)

Now let's take a look at the health of the young adults as they face the most premature CVD death risks, and a condition that's surging among them the most. It quite literally takes the theme's name on a spin, sending their heartbeats out of rhythm.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ramakrishna SVK, clinical director- cardiac electrophysiology at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, shared with HT Lifestyle that irregular heart rhythms are affecting young adults more than before. They are becoming very common, according to the doctor.

He said, “Irregular heart rhythms, known medically as arrhythmias, can range from harmless extra beats to serious disturbances that need immediate attention.”

How does an arrhythmia feel like? The cardiologist described it as a sudden racing heart without any strenuous physical activity or mental stress. Context is important. Dr Ramakrishna revealed that a racing heart before exams or major presentations can be normal because then you are anxious, but when the heart pounds fast even in calm situations, and without an obvious reason, then it should not be ignored as it may be an arrhythmia.

The cardiologist also shared that he frequently hears complaints of people in their 20s or their 30s complaining of ‘fluttering’ in the chest, sudden palpitations, or even dizzy spells.

Sharing the reason, he said, “What used to be considered a problem of older age is now showing up in younger adults, and lifestyle shifts are a big reason why.”

Major warning signs to look for

One of the common signs are unexplained fatigue and dizziness. (PC: Freepik)

To identify if you suffer from an irregular heartbeat or not, here are 4 common signs the cardiologist shared:

Recurrent palpitations or a feeling of the heart ‘skipping.’ Dizziness, fainting spells, or unexplained fatigue. Shortness of breath or chest discomfort during minor activity. Spotting a pulse that feels uneven when you check it yourself or with a fitness tracker.

Pre-existing conditions that may cause irregular heartbeats

Diabetic people face a high risk of developing arrhythmia.(Pexels)

Irregular heartbeats are also linked to pre-existing medical conditions. Naming some of them, Dr Ramakrishna revealed, “Alongside lifestyle changes, managing underlying medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, thyroid imbalances, and sleep disorders is equally important. These conditions, if left unchecked, can worsen irregular heart rhythms.”

He also recommended getting an ECG done, which may help narrow down an accurate diagnosis and guide effective treatment.

Prevention and management tips

Sleep on time to give your body a good rest.(PC: Freepik)

With some easy lifestyle modifications, the case of irregular heart rhythms can be handled. Here are the 5 tips the cardiologist shared:

Prioritise 7–8 hours of quality sleep and limit late-night screen exposure.

Cut back on stimulants like caffeine and nicotine.

Maintain a balanced diet and exercise regularly to support heart health.

Manage stress with meditation, yoga, or a simple outdoor activity.

Get a cardiac check-up if symptoms persist or if there is a family history of heart disease.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.