UK surgeon explains why yawning often results in a sudden improvement in hearing

Taking to Instagram on April 22, Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and health content creator, shared that the improved hearing sensation is not imaginary, and explained why that happens.

Yawning is a reflex action that not many of us think much about. However, its cause and effects are more than just a symptom of feeling sleepy. One of the less recognised effects of yawning is the sudden improvement in one’s hearing abilities right afterwards.

Effect of yawning on the auditory system According to Dr Rajan, yawning resets the air pressure inside the eustachian tube and allows the eardrums to vibrate more effectively, thus leading us to better pick up auditory stimuli. The eustachian tube connects the middle ear to the throat and is normally closed.

In Dr Rajan’s words, “When you yawn, the forceful jaw stretch opens (the eustachian tube) up and equalises the pressure between your middle ear and the air around you. This restores your eardrum's ability to move freely, which is why sound feels crisper afterwards. Your ears just needed a pressure reset.”

Yawning also affects the muscles in the middle ear, observed Dr Rajan, stating, “At the same time, yawning contracts two tiny muscles in your middle ear, the tensor tympani and stapedius. These muscles tense the bones that transmit sound and briefly dampen what you hear. But once they relax, your eardrums are perfectly positioned to pick up sound again, and your hearing feels clearer.”

According to the surgeon, this is the same reason why the ears pop on a plane. However, the reason why yawning hits different is that it increases the blood flow to the brain at the same time. This allows the performance of the auditory system to be temporarily boosted at the same time that pressure is getting equalised.

Yawning as an acoustic defence reflex Dr Rajan believes that yawning can also be an acoustic defence reflex, since the middle ear muscles that are worked during yawning not just reset tension, but also protect the cochlea from low-frequency noises generated by the body itself, such as jaw grinding and one’s own voice.

“It's why babies under 4 to 6 months don't have this reflex yet. Their operating systems are still loaded,” explained the surgeon.

“Swallowing and chewing also trigger the same eustachian tube opening. If you need to yawn constantly to clear your ears, or if one ear pops and the other doesn't, that could signal eustachian tube dysfunction from allergies, acid reflux, or sinus issues,” he added. “And it's worth getting checked by an ENT before it becomes a bigger problem.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.