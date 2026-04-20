Ears hurting after wearing headphones for long time? ENT specialist recommends ‘60/60 rule’ to prevent hearing damage

Music just makes your everyday life better, whether it is a boring commute- mentally grooving to tunes, a work slog- doing a silent karaoke in your head. Even otherwise, most people today are hooked to headphones for calls, music, podcasts, and more. While headphones have become an indispensable and inseparable part of daily life, there is a line you need to draw; you risk long-term hearing damage.



ALSO READ: Breathing through your mouth? ENT surgeon shares major health risks: From gum problems to sore throat Know what the safe limit of listening to headphones is before it starts affecting your hearing. (Picture credit: Freepik)

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pranshu Mehta, ENT specialist at Rog Nidan ENT & Dental Clinic, Delhi, shared a more specific rule that helps you to protect your hearing.

Safe volume level Safe listening habits are important, especially as lifestyles become hyper-digital with screens everywhere and headphone use extending for long hours.

The ENT doctor recommended the 60/60 rule. What is it? He elaborated, “Protect yourself with the 60/60 rule, which means not exceeding 60% of your device's maximum volume, and limit sessions to 60 minutes daily.”

This rule ensures that your inner ear is not stressed all the time and reduces pressure, thereby lowering the risk of noise-induced hearing damage over time. Some music lovers unknowingly crank up the music for long hours, exceeding this limit. Often, this guideline is ignored.

Next, to ensure you listen at safe volume levels, the doctor recommended turning on your phone's built-in volume limiter for extra protection. Additionally, when it comes to choosing headphones, he suggested over-ear models because they distribute sound more evenly, instead of directing it straight into the ear canal like earbuds. This reduces direct impact on the eardrum and helps lower hearing fatigue.

Lastly, the doctor advised getting regular audiograms, which are simple diagnostic tests that track hearing ability and detect early signs of hearing loss.

Dr Mehta reminded that many headphones push beyond 85-110 dB easily, while guidelines suggest keeping volumes below 80 dB for no more than 40 hours weekly. AT 85 dB, safe exposure drops to 8 hours, and at 100 dB, to just 15 minutes daily. He further explained that loud sounds damage the tiny cochlear hair cells in the inner ear, which do not regenerate, slowly paving the way to permanent hearing loss.