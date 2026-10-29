Give your Diwali snack platter a cheesy twist with this homemade hara bhara cheese ball recipe

As you curate a tantalising Diwali menu for your festive gatherings and house parties, make sure you include the best desi treats. Nothing completes the appetiser menu quite like good cheese balls.

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Frozen cheese balls are a convenient choice, but this Diwali, skip them and try making your own. This way, you also have more control over the ingredients that go into them.

As part of a series of Diwali snacks, Chef Saloni Kukreja shared a recipe for homemade hara bhara cheese balls, which are easy to make with ingredients readily available at home. The recipe features delicious mozzarella cheese, and the cheese pull is sure to make your guests gasp and swoon over your culinary skills.