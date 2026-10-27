Give your Diwali houseparty snack menu tangy sweet twist with this easy homemade samosa chaat recipe

Diwali is around the corner, and preparations are already underway, whether it is whitewashing walls or changing the decor. House parties and gatherings are a big part of the festivities, with the menu taking centre stage. If you are preparing to host friends and family, planning what to serve is likely high on your to-do list!

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The menu begins with savoury, tangy chaats. After all, no desi menu is complete without a chaat. Most chaats are the usual, from papdi chaat to dahi bhalla. But what if you turn a crowd-pleasing snack into a chaat? Samosa is the one snack that is evergreen. Samosa in chaat format will combine the crispiness of the fried snack and the tanginess of chaat condiments and toppings.

Let's check the recipe for samosa chaat:

Chef Saloni Kukreja shared the recipe for homemade samosa chaat, easy to make with ingredients readily available at home.