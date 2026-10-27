Diwali fervour grips New York City with celebrations of Indian culture, culinary heritage

New York, Diwali fervour is gripping New York City as a host of events, from a cultural extravaganza at Times Square to culinary showcases featuring diverse Indian cuisine, bring together communities to celebrate the festival of lights.

Thousands of members of the Indian and South Asian diaspora gathered here on Sunday for a day-long cultural extravaganza at the iconic Times Square.

The 2026 edition of 'Diwali at Times Square' showcased India's rich and diverse cultural heritage through a 'Diwali Bazaar', a diya-lighting ceremony, a virtual Diwali countdown at the One Times Square Ball Drop Tower and the 'Light Up Times Square Concert' featuring American rapper and songwriter Raja Kumari, singer Kanika Kapoor and other artists and performers.

The city is abuzz with events and experiences showcasing the cultural and culinary diversity of India in the run-up to Diwali.

The Pierre, A Taj Hotel, hosted a Diwali event attended by prominent members of the Indian-American and global community.

It collaborated with three popular New York restaurants, 'Chatti', 'Junoon' and 'Musaafer', for a specially curated 'Culinary Journey Through India', giving guests an experience of a "celebration of regional flavours" from across the country.

Consul General of India in New York Binaya Pradhan joined members of the Indian-American community and Americans at the Times Square celebrations.

The festivities were a "vibrant celebration of peace, hope and harmony in the heart of New York City. The festivities celebrated the enduring people-to-people ties that bring India and the United States closer," the Consulate said in a social media post.

Neeta Bhasin, founder and organiser of Diwali at Times Square and a member of the New York State Asian American and Pacific Islanders Commission, told PTI that the event sought to promote peace, harmony and unity while showcasing India's art, culture and diversity.

"This celebration is about peace, harmony, and unity. That is the true message of Diwali. And from this biggest platform in the world, Times Square, we are showcasing the art, culture, and diversity of India," she said.

Since its inception in 2013, Diwali at Times Square has brought the spirit of the festival of lights to the "crossroads of the world", providing a platform to celebrate unity, cultural heritage and diversity, according to the organisers.

Sibu Nair, director of Asian American Affairs for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, said it was a proud moment to represent the governor at the event and celebrate Diwali with members of the diaspora who had gathered from across the state to share their culture, food and music.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.