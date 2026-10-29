Diwali home decor: 5 ways to make your space feel festive without overdoing it

Decorating your home for Diwali is an important part of the festival, whether it means bringing out fairy lights or arranging diyas. Decor revamp is also integral to this Diwali revamp of interior design. There are many decorations to choose from. You may be tempted to go overboard. Ensure you bring charm to your Diwali without making it feel cluttered.

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Parth Parmar, director of PARÉ Innovations, shared with HT Lifestyle five ways to make your home feel festive while keeping the decor balanced and understated.

Otherwise, if you keep adding to your Diwali decor, it can feel tacky, overdone and too flashy. Discussing the growing popularity of an understated approach, Parmar said, "Modern homeowners are increasingly exploring minimalism, where the focus is on thoughtful design, interesting surfaces, and details that make a space feel complete without overwhelming it.”

An understated festive look focuses on the essentials like walls, ceilings, and architectural details. He said, “Rather than treating them as plain backgrounds, homeowners are exploring textures, patterns, and curved forms to give their interiors more character. The result is a more understated approach to festive styling, where the design of the space itself does much of the work.”

Here's his set of recommendations: