Make your home Diwali-ready: 5 fire safety checks to add to your festive checklist

Diwali preparation includes a lot of cleaning, a decor refresh, buying diyas, and illuminating homes with fairy lights, lamps, and lanterns. Menus are planned for house parties, and every detail is considered to make the celebrations special.

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Amid all these preparations, you also need to prioritise fire safety. Homes are lit with diyas and all sorts of lamps, increasing the risk of a fire.

Ensure you carry out a few safety checks to keep your festivities safe.

An industry expert commented on the essential fire safety checks ahead of the festive season. Subodh Bhardwaj, Chief Operations Officer of Navaratna Concepts Pvt. Ltd shared with HT Lifestyle that fire hazards are common and happen suddenly, making it crucial to adhere to the safety precautions.

He added, “No one wants to think about the dangers that may occur during their festive celebration. However, this should not become a source of stress."

Many fires and electric shocks that occur at home can be prevented by identifying potential hazards and taking basic safety precautions.

Here's his list of precautions: