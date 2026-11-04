Tried and Tested: Can 2 budget-friendly air fryer and OTG really minimise festive cooking effort? I put them to the test

As someone who loves baking, my first attempt was to make a cake, and I wasn't disappointed with the results. However, it took me some time to understand the different settings and modes available. The OTG offers three heating modes: top, bottom, and all sides. After experimenting with all three, I found the all-sides mode worked best for baking a cake. For items such as cookies, pizza , and biscuits, however, the top-heating mode is recommended.

The OTG arrived securely packed in a large cardboard box, along with all its attachments, including a baking tray, chrome-plated wire rack, and tray handle. It also came with a recipe book featuring a selection of recipes by chef Sanjeev Kapoor , which is handy if you're looking for some inspiration to get started.

Ahead of Diwali , I made a few additions to my kitchen, including an OTG (oven toaster and griller) and an air fryer. With several brands available in the market, I opted for Wonderchef, a trusted kitchen appliance brand associated with chef Sanjeev Kapoor. I put both appliances to use during my festive cooking to see how they performed in my kitchen. Here's my experience.

One aspect that didn't impress me was the OTG's aesthetics . I also found the settings a little difficult to navigate. The appliance lacks an internal light, which makes it difficult to keep an eye on the food while it is cooking without opening the door. Additionally, it relies on manual mechanical dials rather than a digital control panel, which I found less convenient. Another drawback is its lightweight build, as the OTG tends to shift on the countertop when I open or close the door.

I initially struggled with getting the temperature right, especially with the three separate knobs that control the settings. One feature I particularly liked was that all the attachments are detachable, making them easier to clean separately. The auto-shut-off feature and heat-resistant tempered glass door also made the appliance more convenient to use.

My other pick was the air fryer , which I found to be a valuable addition to my kitchen. It arrived in a large box that also included a recipe book featuring over 120 recipes by Sanjeev Kapoor, offering plenty of options to experiment with and try out.

What worked well Being a health enthusiast, I started by trying a paneer recipe in the air fryer. The quick cooking time, easy-to-use temperature and timer controls, and cool-touch handle made the appliance very convenient to operate. What impressed me most was its digital touchscreen with seven preset menus. The 360-degree air circulation technology ensured that the food cooked evenly on all sides, eliminating the need to flip it repeatedly during the cooking process.

You can also manually adjust the time and temperature depending on your cooking requirements. Since my kitchen is relatively small, the air fryer's compact size was another advantage, as it fit perfectly into the available space. I also found the menu options displayed on the top of the appliance quite convenient, making it easy to select the desired setting and get started.

Recipes I tried Paneer tikka

French fries

Pakoda

Garlic bread

Where I struggled The 3.5-litre capacity of the air fryer makes it suitable for preparing meals for only two to three people. If you have a larger family or frequently cook in bigger batches, this might not be the most practical option for your kitchen.

Pros Preset menus

Rapid air 360-degree circulation technology

Temperature and timer control

Cool-touch handle

Cons Non-stick coating wear

Small capacity

Higher electrical requirements

Price: The Neo digital air fryer is priced at ₹ 3,699/- at Wonderchef official website.

Final verdict If you have a small family, these Wonderchef appliances are worth considering as additions to your kitchen, especially if you're looking for quick and convenient cooking options. However, I would recommend reading the instruction manual carefully before using the OTG, as understanding its manual settings can take some time and help you avoid cooking mishaps. The air fryer, on the other hand, is a good addition for anyone looking to prepare quick, relatively healthier meals for a small family.

Note for the readers: The products mentioned in this review were sent to HT by the brands for a review.