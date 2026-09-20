Man quits 9-to-5 to answer appliance questions online, earns up to $15,000 a month

A US-based appliance technician has turned his expertise into an unusual online career after growing tired of his full-time job. Matthew Rankin now answers questions about refrigerators, dishwashers and other appliances from home. He says the work has allowed him to earn as much as $15,000 a month while giving him more control over his schedule. US appliance technician quits 9-to-5 for an online job. (Business Insider)

According to Business Insider, Rankin, 52, had spent around 25 years working as an appliance expert before making the switch. He had also worked in commercial property management, where he was responsible for fixing maintenance issues and was frequently on call. The routine eventually left him feeling burned out.

How did he turn his side hustle into a full-time job? Rankin said he came across JustAnswer through an Instagram reel while looking for a way to earn extra money. Although he initially thought the opportunity seemed too good to be true, he decided to give it a try for a few hours a day.

He began answering around five or 10 questions or calls during his spare time. After seeing the money coming in, he realised there was potential to make it a full-time source of income.

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About six months later, he left his job after giving his two-week notice.

“I decided I would never be on call again,” Rankin said, explaining why he wanted a different kind of work.

He now answers questions from people trying to fix their appliances, including DIYers and newer technicians looking for guidance. He can choose which questions to accept, depending on the brand and problem.

If someone asks about a refrigerator that is not cooling and he knows the brand, for example, he may take the question. He then asks for details such as the model number and checks whether a particular part may be needed.

What is his online workday like? Rankin says he can handle text questions or speak to customers over the phone. On a busy day, he has answered as many as 50 calls, although 25 to 30 calls is more typical for him.

The job can involve juggling several conversations at once. He says he sometimes has 10 windows and five browsers open while also keeping an eye on his phone.

Despite the workload, flexibility remains one of the biggest advantages for him. He generally works between 9 am and 5 pm Eastern Time, but can adjust his hours when needed. He says he works around nine or 10 hours a day on average, although he is not necessarily busy every minute.

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According to Business Insider, Rankin says he earns between $10,000 and $15,000 a month through the work. He also advises people considering a similar path to choose something they are genuinely skilled at and enjoy.

For Rankin, leaving his previous job has brought few regrets. “I have no regrets,” he said, adding that the flexibility and income have made the change worthwhile for him.