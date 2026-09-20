Why most people mistake attachment for love: Osho explains how the fear of losing someone can feel like

It can be difficult to tell the difference between love and attachment, especially when strong emotions are involved. The panic of losing someone can make you want to hold on tighter, seek constant reassurance or expect the other person to behave in a certain way. What feels like deep love may sometimes be rooted in the fear of being without that person.

Osho draws a clear distinction between attachment and love. Attachment is often driven by the desire to possess, control and hold on, while love allows freedom. When you try to possess the person you love, you can begin to treat them as though they belong to you. Jealousy, expectations and the need for control can then enter the relationship, leaving less room for genuine connection.

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For Osho, love means allowing another person to remain free. You can love someone without trying to make them live according to your expectations. You do not demand that they love you in return or ask them to give up their individuality. Instead, you allow them to be who they are. As Ma Dhyan Prachi, a meditation facilitator at Osho Dham, shares, love becomes a gift rather than a bargain.

This idea can be easier to understand than to practice. When you are emotionally dependent on another person for a sense of security, it can be difficult to recognize where love ends and attachment begins.

Osho repeatedly points toward awareness as a way to understand this difference. When you become more conscious of your thoughts, emotions, and fears, you may begin to see how attachment can shape your relationships. With greater awareness, love can move toward friendship, sharing and freedom rather than control and bondage.

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Meditation can be one way of developing that awareness. By turning your attention inward, you may become more familiar with your own fears, expectations and emotional patterns. This inner awareness can help you understand whether you are holding on to someone out of love or out of fear of losing them.

At Osho Dham Delhi, meditation camps are held throughout the year, offering an opportunity to spend time in practices centred on silence, awareness, and personal reflection.

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Disclaimer: Osho's views on love, attachment and meditation reflect a spiritual perspective and are presented here for informational and reflective purposes.