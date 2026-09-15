Osho’s approach to silence: Why stepping away from everyday noise can create space for inner reflection

Modern life leaves little room for silence. Even when you are not working, your attention can still be pulled toward messages, social media, news updates and an endless stream of information. With so much competing for your attention, simply sitting quietly with your own thoughts can feel unfamiliar.

For Osho, silence was not simply about being in a place without sound. It was closely linked to awareness and the ability to observe your inner world without constantly being distracted by what is happening around you. The idea is less about escaping everyday life and more about changing the way you experience it.

ALSO READ: 8 Osho quotes that offer a different perspective on love, life and finding yourself

This approach will be explored through two programmes at Osho Dham in New Delhi from September 18 to 20, 2026: the Osho Shunya Silence Retreat, facilitated by Swami Premgeet, and Osho Neo Reiki: The Art of Inner Healing, facilitated by Swami Dhyan Akhil.

“We are constantly surrounded by noise, information and activity. Silence is not merely the absence of sound; it can become a doorway to greater awareness and a deeper understanding of oneself. The Shunya Silence Retreat is an invitation to pause, be present and experience what emerges when we allow ourselves to simply be,” said Swami Premgeet, facilitator of the retreat.

There is something increasingly relevant in that invitation to pause. You may not be able to remove all the noise from your life, but you can become more conscious of how much of your attention it occupies. A few moments without a screen, conversation or another demand can sometimes reveal thoughts and feelings that are easy to overlook when you are constantly occupied.

The second programme, Neo Reiki, takes a different route toward the same broader idea of inner awareness. It will explore Neo Reiki alongside meditation and personal reflection, with the focus on participants engaging with the practice rather than simply learning about it.

ALSO READ: Mars enters Leo on September 27, 2026: Why this powerful transit could push you to act on what you truly want

“Healing is not only about addressing what is visible on the surface; it is also about becoming aware of our inner state. Neo Reiki provides an opportunity to explore the relationship between energy, awareness and meditation, helping participants turn their attention inward and discover a more balanced way of being,” said Swami Dhyan Akhil, facilitator of Osho Neo Reiki.

Interest in meditation and mindfulness has grown as people look for ways to manage the demands of increasingly connected lives. But the appeal of silence does not necessarily come from the promise of a dramatic transformation. Sometimes, it is simply the chance to stop reacting for a while and notice what is going on within you.

That can make silence a useful subject for reflection, even outside a retreat or formal meditation setting. You can begin by creating small pockets of quiet in your day, putting aside your phone, stepping away from constant updates and allowing yourself to sit with your thoughts without immediately trying to change them.

In Osho’s approach, the value of such moments lies in awareness. The quieter the surroundings become, the more opportunity you may have to notice your own patterns, emotions and responses. For a life that rarely seems to slow down, that pause can be meaningful in itself.

ALSO READ: 7 spiritual signs you are with the right person and finally healing from your past

Disclaimer: The teachings and practices discussed are presented as spiritual or philosophical perspectives and are not scientifically established treatments. They are intended for personal reflection and should not replace qualified professional advice or evidence-based care.