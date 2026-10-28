Chef Ranveer Brar shares how to make delicious mushroom pizza without an oven: See preparation
Chef Ranveer Brar removes the oven from the equation as he shares a delicious mushroom pizza recipe that can be made at home in a simple saucepan.
Sometimes, the only thing that comes in the way of making pizza at home is access to an oven. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar decided to move the obstacle out of the way by sharing his recipe for tawa mushroom pizza. It takes just about an hour of prep time, and around another 15 minutes to cook. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares simple recipe to make restaurant-style burrata pizza at home: See preparation
Ingredients
For tawa pizza dough
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup wheat flour
- ½ tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp baking soda
- 1 tbsp oil
- Salt to taste
- 3 tbsp curd
For topping
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 capsicums, sliced
- 1 onion, sliced
- 3-4 mushrooms, sliced
- 1 tomato, sliced
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp chilli flakes
- 1 tsp oregano
- 4-5 basil leaves
For sauce
- 1 tbsp oil
- 2-3 garlic cloves, chopped
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- ½ cup fresh tomato puree
- ½ tsp sugar
- ½ tsp vinegar
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp oregano
- ½ tsp chilli flakes
Other ingredient
- ⅓ cup mozzarella cheese, grated
Method of preparation
For pizza dough
- In a large mixing bowl, add all-purpose flour, wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, oil, salt, and curd; mix everything well.
- Add water as required and make a soft dough. Knead for about five to six minutes until the dough turns very soft but not sticky.
- Cover and set this aside for about an hour.
For topping
- Heat oil in a pan, add sliced onion, capsicum, mushroom, tomato, salt to taste, chilli flakes, oregano, toss the vegetables well, and keep it aside in a refrigerator.
For sauce
- In the same pan, heat oil, add chopped garlic and onion, and sauté until the onions are translucent.
- Add fresh tomato puree, sugar, vinegar, and salt to taste and mix well.
- Add oregano and chilli flakes; mix well, stir until most of the water has evaporated and keep it aside.
For making pizza
- Divide the dough into two or three parts. Dust the rolling board lightly and roll it slightly thicker than a chapati. Prick the dough all around with a fork.
- Now heat a flat pan, place the rolled dough on it and cook one side of it properly on a low flame.
- Turn it over to the other side, cook it over a low flame, and start by spreading a spoonful of tomato sauce all around the bread. Then grate the mozzarella cheese and spread it well.
- Spread the tossed veggies over the grated cheese and add a few basil leaves.
- Sprinkle some more cheese on top.
- Cover and cook on a low flame until the cheese begins to melt.
- Remove and drizzle some olive oil all around, slice the tawa pizza and serve hot.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.