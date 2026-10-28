Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares simple recipe to make restaurant-style burrata pizza at home: See preparation
Simple, wholesome and comforting is how burrata pizza is best described; Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares a step-by-step guide to making it at home.
A burrata pizza may not be as popular as a margarita or a pepperoni pizza, but it is just as comforting to pizza aficionados, if not more. It is an underrated classic that does not scream its presence, but quietly earns its place at any great pizzeria.
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To help us make the dish at home, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared the recipe on his blog. It takes around three hours to prep, and just about 10 minutes to cook. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for burrata pizza
- 250 grams bread flour + for dusting
- 2 grams instant dry yeast
- 6 grams salt
- Pizza sauce as required
- Parmesan cheese as required
- 2 burrata cheese roundels
- Arugula leaves as required
- Extra virgin olive oil to drizzle
Method of preparation
- Take bread flour in a bowl, add instant dry yeast and salt and mix well.
- Add 185 ml of water and mix till well combined. Cover with a moist muslin cloth and set aside for 30 minutes.
- Stretch the dough from all sides and set aside to proof for 30 minutes.
- Repeat the same process one more time.
- Divide the dough into two equal portions. Sprinkle some bread flour in a container, place the dough balls and set aside for an hour.
- Preheat the oven with stone to 220 °C.
- Sprinkle some bread flour on the worktop and place a portion of dough. Stretch from all sides to make a base.
- Spread pizza sauce evenly. Grate parmesan cheese on top.
- Transfer the pizza onto the stone and bake for five minutes.
- Remove from the oven, place burrata cheese in the centre, and sprinkle arugula leaves around the burrata.
- Drizzle extra virgin olive oil on the crust and on the arugula leaves. Slice and serve.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author and entrepreneur. He became a household name with the cooking show Khana Khazana that debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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