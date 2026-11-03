Chef Sanjeev Kapoor helps to take your pasta game to the next level with his pesto chicken ravioli recipe: See preparation
Sanjeev Kapoor shares a step-by-step guide to prepare ravioli pasta at home from scratch, stuffed with chicken and tempered with delicious pesto sauce.
Ravioli is not the easiest of pastas to make from scratch, but it is undoubtedly among the most satisfying ones. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared how to make it at home with his pesto chicken ravioli recipe.
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Describing the dish on his blog, he wrote, “The raviolis may require a little effort to make, but the end result is well worth it. Flavourful chicken mince mixture and pesto sauce make this dish extra delicious and special.”
The recipe includes steps to make the pasta from scratch, without using premade sheets. It takes about 40 minutes of prep time and approximately another 15 minutes to cook the dish. The detailed steps are presented as follows.
Ingredients
Dough
- 2 cups refined flour (maida)
- 4 tablespoons fine semolina
- Salt to taste
- 4 egg yolks
- 2 egg whites
Stuffing
- 200 grams chicken mince
- 2-3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- Salt to taste
- Crushed black peppercorns to taste
- ¼ cup fresh cream
Tempering
- ½ cup basil pesto
- 8-10 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 4 tablespoons fresh cream
Garnish
- Parmesan shavings
- Fresh basil sprigs
- Extra virgin olive oil to drizzle
Method of preparation
- Take refined flour on the worktop, add fine semolina and salt and mix well.
- Make a well in the centre, add egg yolks and egg whites and knead to make a stiff dough. Transfer into a zip-lock bag and set aside for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Put chicken mince in a grinder jar, add parsley, salt, crushed black peppercorns and fresh cream and grind to a fine mixture. Transfer this mixture into a piping bag and set aside.
- Dust some refined flour on the surface and on the pasta machine. Roll out the dough into a thin sheet through it.
- Spread the dough sheet on the worktop, pipe the chicken mince mixture at equal distances on one side of the sheet, apply water and fold.
- Cut into small squares and pinch the edges to seal. These are ravioli.
- Heat sufficient water in a deep pan, add the ravioli, and cook for five to six minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat a pan. Drain the ravioli and add to the pan. Add pesto sauce, cherry tomatoes and fresh cream and mix well.
- Transfer onto a serving plate, garnish with parmesan shavings, basil sprigs, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, and serve hot.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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