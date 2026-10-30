Stop romanticising your outdated kitchen. These Amazon Great Indian Festival deals could make life much easier

These seven Amazon kitchen appliance deals slash prices by up to ₹3,300, with extra coupons and bank discounts to unlock. (Unsplash) By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less A good kitchen appliance is one you reach for almost every day, whether it’s a chopper that saves time during meal prep or an air fryer that lets you experiment with recipes using less oil. However, replacing an old appliance or adding something new can feel like an unnecessary expense when prices are high. That is where the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale comes in. I have rounded up seven kitchen appliances on sale, covering everything from sandwich makers and induction cooktops to refrigerators and water purifiers. If you have been waiting for the right time to upgrade, these Amazon kitchen appliance deals are worth exploring. From everyday essentials to bigger investments, this list highlights kitchen appliance offers to help you find the best appliances to buy for your home.

Whether you need a quick breakfast before work or an evening snack with your tea, the Milton Royal Express 800W Sandwich Maker makes grilled sandwiches easy. Its non-stick grill plates make cleanup easier, while the power indicators show the appliance's status. The auto cut-off feature adds convenience during use. If you are looking for an everyday sandwich maker without spending too much, this model is now available for ₹999, down from ₹1,199, saving you ₹200.

2. Borosil Chef Delite 300W Electric Chopper for Kitchen, 600 ml, Black | Twin blade technology, Chop-n-store bowl with lid, Vegetable cutter, Mince, Dice, Whisk, Blend, Twin stainless steel blades Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Chopping onions, garlic and vegetables can take time when you’re preparing everyday meals. The Borosil Chef Delite 300W Electric Chopper can help with these small but repetitive kitchen tasks. It features twin-blade technology and a 600 ml bowl with a lid, allowing you to chop ingredients and store them for later. The chopper also supports mincing, dicing, whisking and blending. If you want to spend less time preparing meals, it's now priced at ₹1,985, down from ₹2,139, saving you ₹154.

If you enjoy snacks like fries and tikkas but want to cut down on deep-frying, the Faber 4L Digital Air Fryer offers another way to prepare them at home. Its 1,350W heating system reaches up to 200°C, and the 10 preset menus make it easier to select settings for different dishes. The air fryer also features touch controls, an auto shut-off function and a two-year comprehensive warranty. Its price has dropped from ₹3,490 to ₹2,999, saving you ₹491.

Whether you need extra cooking space in a busy kitchen or want an alternative to a gas stove, the CÜRAA IndiePro 2100W Induction Stove is worth considering. Its rotary knob lets you adjust the heat level gradually, and the timer can be set for up to 99 minutes, switching off the cooktop when the countdown ends. It also features 6kV surge protection and a two-year warranty. The price has dropped from ₹4,999 to ₹3,999, with an additional ₹400 coupon bringing it down to ₹3,599.

From reheating leftovers to preparing a more elaborate weekend meal, the LG 28L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven offers several cooking options in one appliance. Its 301 auto-cook menu, healthy heart recipes and Diet Fry feature provide options for different dishes, while the 360-degree motorised rotisserie is handy for roasting. The oven also supports convection baking and grilling, making it useful for households that enjoy experimenting in the kitchen. Its price has dropped from ₹18,990 to ₹16,790, saving you ₹2,200.

Water purifier maintenance can be a hassle, especially when filter replacements and service visits add to the cost. The Native M3 Pro Water Purifier by Urban Company aims to simplify this with a 10-stage RO+UV purification system, a stainless steel tank and mineralisation technology. It also offers three years of service-free operation, an unconditional warranty and real-time tracking of filter health. If you want to know how it holds up in everyday use, you can read my Native M3 Pro Water Purifier review. Its price has dropped from ₹26,999 to ₹25,490, saving you ₹1,509.

Running out of fridge space before a family gathering or during a big grocery run can be inconvenient. The Samsung 256L Convertible Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator offers flexibility by letting you convert the freezer into additional fridge space when needed. It also features a Digital Inverter Compressor, All-Around Cooling, and Power Cool and Power Freeze functions to keep food fresh and chill groceries faster. The price has dropped from ₹34,290 to ₹31,900, with an additional ₹1,000 coupon bringing it down to ₹30,990, saving you ₹3,300 overall. FAQs regarding the Amazon Great Indian Festival and its discounts on kitchen appliances Q1. Which bank offers are available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, shoppers can get a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions, including qualifying EMI payments. Additional bank offers may be available on selected products. Discount limits, minimum purchase requirements and eligibility vary, so check the offer details on the product page before placing your order. Q2. Can I buy kitchen appliances on EMI during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? Yes, eligible kitchen appliances may be available with No-Cost EMI and regular EMI options during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026. Available payment methods and repayment periods depend on the product, bank and card you use. Check the EMI options at checkout and review the total payable amount, including any applicable fees, before confirming your purchase. Q3. How can I get additional discounts on kitchen appliances during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? Look for product-specific coupons, eligible bank discounts, exchange offers and cashback deals to reduce the final price of kitchen appliances. Amazon Pay Later may also offer cashback on eligible purchases. Some deals provide additional savings for Prime members. Since offers may not always combine, compare the final checkout price and review the applicable terms before buying. How much can you save on these kitchen appliances?

Product Original Price Discounted Price Money Saved Borosil Chef Delite 300W Electric Chopper ₹ 2,139 ₹ 1,985 ₹ 154 Faber 4L Digital Air Fryer ₹ 3,490 ₹ 2,999 ₹ 491 Milton Royal Express 800W Sandwich Maker ₹ 1,199 ₹ 999 ₹ 200 Samsung 256L Convertible Double Door Refrigerator ₹ 34,290 ₹ 30,990 ₹ 3,300 LG 28L Charcoal Convection Microwave Oven ₹ 18,990 ₹ 16,790 ₹ 2,200 Native M3 Pro Water Purifier by Urban Company ₹ 26,999 ₹ 25,490 ₹ 1,509 CÜRAA IndiePro 2100W Induction Stove ₹ 4,999 ₹ 3,599 ₹ 1,400