I looked beyond screen size: 5 smart TVs under ₹20,000 I would buy for my home
This guide compares five 32-inch models from TCL, LG, Samsung and Xiaomi under ₹20,000, highlighting their features and buyer feedback.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
TCL 80 cms (32 inches) HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV | Dolby Audio | HDR 10 | Metallic Bezel-Less | Multiple Viewing Mode | 32V4CView Details
₹18,990
LG 80 cms (32 inches) LB650 AI Series HD Smart webOS VA LED TV 32LB650BPLA 2026View Details
₹15,999
Samsung 32 inch (80cm) HD Smart LED 2026 TV | HDR10+ | 150+ Channels | Voice Assistance Remote | PurColor | Knox Security | UA32H4650FUXXLView Details
₹15,490
Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inch) Smartchoice F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MB-FINView Details
₹12,499
TCL 80 cms (32 inches) Smartchoice Full HD Smart QLED Google TV | Dolby Audio 24 watts | Ai Clarity | Metallic Bezel-Less | Multiple Viewing Mode | 32V5CView Details
₹19,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.Read moreRead less
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
Buying a TV for your home isn't as simple as selecting a model fits your budget from a brand of your choice. It's also about choosing the model with a screen size that is right for your space with the features that sit right with your requirement. So, when I started looking for a smart TV under ₹20,000 for my room, I went beyond the screen size and brand. Obviously, budget was still a consideration. But features dictated the models that I shortlisted for my final buy.
To give you some context, I wanted a television that could deliver good picture quality for movies, offer easy access to OTT platforms and remain responsive during everyday use. I also wanted to avoid paying extra for features that might look impressive on paper but would make little difference to my viewing experience. To arrive at a decision, I considered factors such as display resolution, HDR support, sound quality, operating system, app availability and connectivity options. I also paid attention to practical details, including HDMI ports for connecting external devices, Wi-Fi performance and the brand's after-sales service.
The good news after all the research that I did is that a budget of ₹20,000 can get you a smart TV with several useful features, although the experience varies considerably between models. Some prioritise display technology, while others focus on software, sound or overall value for money.
In this guide, I have shortlisted five smart TVs under ₹20,000 that I would consider for my home.
Top features of the best smart TVs under ₹20,000
MODEL
SCREEN SIZE
DISPLAY TYPE
|OPERATING SYSTEM
|TCL 80 cms (32 inches) HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV
|32-inch
|QLED
|Android TV
|LG 80 cms (32 inches) LB650 AI Series HD Smart webOS VA LED TV
|32-inch
|LED
|webOS
|Samsung 32 inch (80cm) HD Smart LED 2026 TV
|32-inch
|LED
|Samsung Tizen Smart TV
|Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inch) Smartchoice F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV
|32-inch
|LED
|Fire TV
|TCL 80 cms (32 inches) Smartchoice Full HD Smart QLED Google TV
|32-inch
|QLED
|Google TV
Best smart TVs under ₹20,000
1. TCL 80 cms (32 inches) HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV | Dolby Audio | HDR 10 | Metallic Bezel-Less | Multiple Viewing Mode | 32V4C
The TCL 32-inch V4C Smart QLED Google TV features a metallic bezel-less design that fits neatly into compact living rooms, bedrooms and entertainment spaces. Its HD Ready QLED display, HDR10 support and 100% Colour Volume Plus technology aim to deliver vibrant colours and enhanced contrast for movies and TV shows. Google TV provides access to popular streaming apps, including Netflix and Prime Video, while Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast simplify voice searches and screen mirroring. Dolby Audio enhances everyday viewing with clearer, engaging sound.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good quality
Value for money
Great picture quality
Reason to avoid
Average sound quality
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the TV to be a good value for its price and appreciate its picture quality, with one customer specifically praising its vibrant QLED display. The appearance is sleek, and customers like its metallic bezel-less design.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this TV for its sleek design and picture quality.
2. LG 80 cms (32 inches) LB650 AI Series HD Smart webOS VA LED TV 32LB650BPLA 2026
Our Principles
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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The LG 32-inch LB650 AI Smart TV features a slim design that suits bedrooms, compact living rooms and everyday entertainment spaces. Its HD Ready LED display, HDR10 support and α5 AI Processor Gen9 are designed to improve picture clarity, contrast and detail while watching movies and TV shows. It is powered by webOS 26, it offers access to streaming apps, personalised recommendations and Google Cast for convenient content sharing. AI Sound Pro enhances audio processing, while Wi-Fi and Bluetooth make connecting compatible devices easier.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good features
Value for money
Great picture quality
Reason to avoid
Average connectivity
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the TV offers good value for money, with nice picture and sound quality, and appreciate its various smart features.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this TV for its sleek design and picture quality.
3. Samsung 32 inch (80cm) HD Smart LED 2026 TV | HDR10+ | 150+ Channels | Voice Assistance Remote | PurColor | Knox Security | UA32H4650FUXXL
The Samsung 32-inch H4650F Smart LED TV features a slim, three-side bezel-less design that fits neatly into bedrooms and compact living rooms. Its HD Ready display, HDR10+ support, PurColor technology and Hyper Real picture engine aim to deliver vibrant colours, improved contrast and clearer visuals for movies and streaming shows. It is powered by Samsung's Tizen OS, which offers access to popular entertainment apps and over 150 free Samsung TV Plus channels. A 20W speaker system, Object Tracking Sound Lite and Bluetooth add convenience for everyday entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good build quality
Good sound quality
Great picture quality
Reason to avoid
Average connectivity
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the TV to be a superb device with good picture and sound quality, and consider it worth the price.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this TV for its sound and picture qualities.
4. Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inch) Smartchoice F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MB-FIN
The Xiaomi 32-inch F Series Smart LED Fire TV features a slim, bezel-less design that suits bedrooms and compact living rooms. Its HD Ready LED display, HDR and HLG support, and Vivid Picture Engine are designed to deliver vibrant colours and improved picture clarity for movies and streaming shows. It runs built-in Fire TV that provides access to popular apps, including Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube, while the Alexa Voice Remote simplifies content searches. A 20W speaker system with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X adds depth to everyday entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sharp picture quality
Smooth interface
Clear audio
Reason to avoid
Decent resolution
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the TV's build quality positive, with one noting its fully metal screen. The picture quality too has been appreciated along with its sound quality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this TV for its sound and picture qualities.
5. TCL 80 cms (32 inches) Smartchoice Full HD Smart QLED Google TV | Dolby Audio 24 watts | Ai Clarity | Metallic Bezel-Less | Multiple Viewing Mode | 32V5C
The TCL 32-inch V5C Series Smart QLED Google TV combines a metallic bezel-less design with a Full HD display, making it a stylish choice for bedrooms and compact living rooms. Its QLED panel, HDR10 support, 100% Colour Volume Plus and Micro Dimming technology aim to deliver vivid colours, sharper details and better contrast for movies and streaming shows. Google TV brings popular apps together, while Google Assistant and screen mirroring simplify content discovery. A 24W speaker system with Dolby Audio enhances everyday entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good picture quality
Good sound quality
Good build quality
Reason to avoid
Noticeable lag
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the TV to be of good quality and value for money, with excellent picture and sound performance. They also like its build quality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should buy this TV for its sound and picture qualities and its build.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.