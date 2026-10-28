I looked beyond screen size: 5 smart TVs under ₹20,000 I would buy for my home

Best smart TVs under ₹20,000 in India. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Buying a TV for your home isn't as simple as selecting a model fits your budget from a brand of your choice. It's also about choosing the model with a screen size that is right for your space with the features that sit right with your requirement. So, when I started looking for a smart TV under ₹20,000 for my room, I went beyond the screen size and brand. Obviously, budget was still a consideration. But features dictated the models that I shortlisted for my final buy.

To give you some context, I wanted a television that could deliver good picture quality for movies, offer easy access to OTT platforms and remain responsive during everyday use. I also wanted to avoid paying extra for features that might look impressive on paper but would make little difference to my viewing experience. To arrive at a decision, I considered factors such as display resolution, HDR support, sound quality, operating system, app availability and connectivity options. I also paid attention to practical details, including HDMI ports for connecting external devices, Wi-Fi performance and the brand's after-sales service.

The good news after all the research that I did is that a budget of ₹20,000 can get you a smart TV with several useful features, although the experience varies considerably between models. Some prioritise display technology, while others focus on software, sound or overall value for money.

In this guide, I have shortlisted five smart TVs under ₹20,000 that I would consider for my home.

Top features of the best smart TVs under ₹ 20,000

MODEL SCREEN SIZE DISPLAY TYPE OPERATING SYSTEM TCL 80 cms (32 inches) HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV 32-inch QLED Android TV LG 80 cms (32 inches) LB650 AI Series HD Smart webOS VA LED TV 32-inch LED webOS Samsung 32 inch (80cm) HD Smart LED 2026 TV 32-inch LED Samsung Tizen Smart TV Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inch) Smartchoice F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 32-inch LED Fire TV TCL 80 cms (32 inches) Smartchoice Full HD Smart QLED Google TV 32-inch QLED Google TV