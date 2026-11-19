The headpiece used for crowning the new Miss South Africa has drawn intense backlash in the country, with thousands of people calling it “cheap” and “plastic-looking”. Tiyani Makamu was crowned Miss South Africa on Saturday, 14 November, but her win was overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the crown. The crown used in the Miss South Africa finale has drawn backlash (Instagram/@official_misssa)

South Africans criticised this year’s crown as unimpressive and questioned why the Mowana Crown, worn by previous winners, had not been used in this year’s finale.

On social media, some people compared this year’s crown to the cardboard headpiece popularised by fast-food chain Burger King. Others noted that instead of a real diamond tiara, the crown this year was tied with strings.

Miss South Africa responds The backlash was so brutal that the Miss South Africa organisation had to issue a clarification. The organisation explained that a temporary crown was used this year, according to local news website Mail & Guardian.

“Regarding the crown presented during the finale, we wish to clarify that it was a temporary ceremonial crown, while preparations for the official Miss South Africa crown are being finalised,” the organisation said.

“Our intention is to give South Africans an opportunity to participate in the journey towards unveiling the official crown. We believe this symbol of national pride should reflect the collective identity, aspirations and values of the people our reigning queen represents. By inviting public participation, we hope to foster a greater sense of inclusion and connection between Miss South Africa and the nation she serves.”