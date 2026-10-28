Lightweight lehengas and flared skirts to wear on Karwa Chauth, Diwali and more (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less There are two kinds of festive outfits,the ones that make you feel like the main character the moment you put them on, and the ones that have you counting the minutes until you can change into your pyjamas. This festive season, I am firmly rooting for the first category. With Karwa Chauth, Diwali parties and family gatherings filling up the calendar, a heavy lehenga is not the only way to make an entrance. Sometimes, all you need is a beautifully flared skirt, a fitted blouse, a pair of jhumkas and enough room to enjoy the evening without constantly adjusting your outfit. That is where lightweight tiered lehengas, ruffle skirts and flowy ethnic separates come in. They bring movement, volume and festive charm without necessarily requiring the weight of elaborate occasionwear. Many of these silhouettes can be styled differently for different celebrations, so your outfit does not have to retire after one Instagram post. If you are looking for festive skirts and lehenga sets on Amazon, here are six options to explore, along with styling ideas to help you get more mileage out of your wardrobe. Why lightweight lehengas and flared skirts deserve a place in your festive wardrobe A lehenga can be beautiful without being heavily embellished. The silhouette itself does a lot of the work: a flared hem creates movement, gathered tiers add dimension, and a contrasting border can make a relatively simple skirt look more considered. Lightweight styles are also worth considering when you have a long evening ahead. Between the puja, family photographs, dinner and catching up with relatives, comfort matters just as much as the outfit's appearance. Fabric, lining, waistband construction and the amount of flare all influence how a skirt feels, so check these details rather than relying on the word "lightweight" alone. There is also the question of rewearing. A simple skirt can look festive with an embroidered blouse and traditional jewellery, then feel entirely different with a plain crop top and contemporary accessories. A lace-trimmed skirt can be styled with a structured blouse for an evening event or a simpler top for a more relaxed gathering. In other words, the goal is not to buy an outfit for one photograph. It is to find a piece you will actually want to wear again. 6 festive skirts and lehenga sets to explore on Amazon

If your festive outfit philosophy is "more flare, please", this JYESHTA skirt deserves a closer look. The listing specifies an American crepe fabric, an A-line silhouette, a stitched design and a 12-metre flare. That generous flare is the defining feature here, making it an option to consider if you like the dramatic movement of a traditional ghaghra-style skirt. The 40-inch listed height is an important detail to check before ordering. A long skirt that looks beautiful in a product photograph may need alterations depending on your height and footwear, so compare the garment measurements with a skirt you already own. How I'd style it: Pair it with a fitted blouse, a short embroidered choli or a structured corset-style top. Add jhumkas and a stack of bangles for Karwa Chauth, or swap the traditional jewellery for a statement cuff and contemporary earrings for a Diwali party. The styling advantage is versatility: a plain flared skirt can be the starting point for several different festive outfits, depending on the top and accessories.

2 . Floral Printed Cotton Flared Skirt with Drawstring Waist, Contrast Border Hem, Free Size Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Not every festive gathering requires a heavily embroidered outfit. Sometimes, a floral print and a contrasting border are enough to create a look that feels celebratory without looking overly formal. This skirt's listing describes a cotton fabric, a flared silhouette, a drawstring waist and a contrast-border hem. The free-size listing makes it especially important to check the waist measurements and adjustment details before buying; free size does not automatically mean one fit will suit everyone. How I'd style it: Pick one colour from the floral print and repeat it in your blouse or top. This creates a coordinated outfit without making it look like you tried to match every single detail. Add small jhumkas and embellished flats for a family get-together, or wear it with a fitted solid-colour top for a more contemporary take. This is the kind of silhouette to consider if you want your festive wardrobe to feel wearable beyond the main celebrations, too.

A ruffle hem is a useful detail when you want a skirt to have movement without relying on elaborate embroidery. The Jawdrobe listing describes a high-waisted, long flared skirt in georgette, with ruffle detailing and a plain, pleated design. The appeal is in the silhouette. Rather than making the entire outfit compete for attention, you can let the hem provide the visual interest and keep the rest of the look relatively simple. How I'd style it: Try a fitted blouse with a square neckline or a sleeveless top. If the skirt has enough volume, a more streamlined top can help balance the proportions. Finish with delicate earrings, a small bag and metallic sandals. For an evening celebration, you could add a dupatta if the skirt and top combination calls for one. Just check the product's actual colour, lining and fabric details before deciding how dressy it will look in person.

If you would rather have the coordinated look of a lehenga choli set than build an outfit from separate pieces, this is one to investigate. The listing describes a solid-pattern cotton-silk blend lehenga choli set with a dupatta, an unstitched blouse piece and a zari-weave design. The unstitched blouse piece is an important consideration. Unlike a ready-to-wear blouse, it may require tailoring before you can wear the complete outfit, so factor in the additional time and cost. Check the listing for the exact contents of the set and any stitching requirements. How I'd style it: Let the zari detail guide your accessories. Gold-toned jhumkas, bangles and traditional footwear would complement the festive feel, while a more contemporary blouse design could give the skirt a fresh silhouette. The real advantage of a coordinated set is that it takes some of the guesswork out of getting dressed. You can still personalise the outfit through the blouse neckline, hairstyle and jewellery.

For occasions when you want something more ornate, the Suppar Sleave listing describes a semi-stitched Chinnon silk lehenga choli with embroidery and a dupatta. This is a different direction from a simple flared skirt. Embroidery and a coordinated dupatta can make an outfit feel more occasion-ready, particularly for an evening puja or a family celebration. However, the term "semi-stitched" matters: check exactly which parts need tailoring and whether the garment's measurements can be adjusted to your fit. How I'd style it: Keep the jewellery in proportion to the embroidery. If the outfit already has plenty of detail, you may not need a heavy necklace, elaborate earrings and a stack of bangles all at once. Choose a focal point and let the rest of the styling support it. For comfort, check the lining, garment weight and blouse construction before ordering. These details can make a difference during a long evening of sitting, standing and moving around.

If your festive wardrobe already has plenty of red, maroon and pink, an off-white outfit offers a different starting point. The listing identifies this as a semi-stitched lehenga choli set with a dupatta. Off-white can be styled in several directions depending on the actual fabric and embellishment. Gold accessories can create a classic festive combination, while contrasting jewellery or a colourful blouse can make the outfit feel more contemporary. How I'd style it: Consider gold-toned earrings, a statement ring and embellished flats for a traditional look. If you prefer a more fashion-forward combination, introduce a contrasting blouse colour and repeat it in your accessories. One practical point: check the fabric, lining and care instructions carefully. Lighter shades can show marks more easily, so consider the venue and how much movement your plans involve before choosing the outfit. How to style flared skirts for Karwa Chauth, Diwali and beyond The easiest way to get more from a festive skirt is to change the styling rather than the entire outfit. For Karwa Chauth: A fitted blouse, jhumkas, bangles and a dupatta can create a traditional look. Choose colours and accessories that you enjoy wearing rather than feeling restricted to a single palette. For Diwali parties: Try a contemporary blouse, a statement earring and a compact clutch. A flared skirt with a simpler top can look just as intentional as a fully coordinated ethnic set. For family gatherings: Floral prints and simpler silhouettes can be styled with understated jewellery and comfortable footwear. You can still look festive without wearing your heaviest outfit. For weddings and other celebrations: A skirt with a more elaborate blouse, embroidered dupatta or statement jewellery can be dressed up further. Before buying a separate skirt for this purpose, consider whether you can reuse a blouse or dupatta you already own. What to check before buying a festive skirt or lehenga online Product photographs can tell you a lot about a garment's appearance, but they cannot establish how it will fit or feel on you. Before placing an order, check these details: Length and waist measurements: Compare the listed measurements with a garment you already own. This is especially important for long skirts and free-size designs.

Fabric and lining: Look for the stated composition and whether the skirt is lined. A fabric name alone does not guarantee that a garment will feel light or breathable.

Stitching requirements: Ready-stitched, semi-stitched and unstitched garments require different amounts of preparation. Check whether the blouse is included and whether tailoring is necessary.

Flare and volume: More flare creates movement but can also change how a skirt sits and feels. Consider the silhouette you want and how you plan to wear it.

Customer photographs and return terms: Where available, these can help you assess the actual colour, finish and fit. Review the current return policy before purchasing. These checks are particularly useful when shopping for an outfit you want to wear more than once. A little attention before checkout can save you from last-minute tailoring stress. A festive wardrobe does not have to be a collection of heavy outfits reserved for a single occasion. A flared skirt, a ruffle-hem design or a coordinated lehenga set can give you plenty of room to experiment with silhouettes, colours and accessories. The JYESHTA skirt stands out on paper for its generous stated flare, while the floral cotton and georgette ruffle styles offer different directions for styling separates. The LooknBook Art and Suppar Sleeve sets are options to explore if you prefer a coordinated lehenga choli, and the off-white set gives you a lighter colour palette to work with. Before choosing, consider the occasion, your preferred silhouette, the amount of tailoring required and the garment's measurements. The best festive outfit is not necessarily the most elaborate one. It is the one that makes you feel dressed up, comfortable and ready to enjoy the celebration rather than spend the evening adjusting your hem. Similar stories for you: Banarasi, Chanderi, Bandhani or Ajrakh: 4 Indian fabrics I’m exploring How to ace your perfect Karwachauth makeup look with just 5 makeup essentials I Tried Ananya Panday’s red sequin saree look: Why it works for festivities

Lehenga and lace skirts: FAQs Which skirts are suitable for Karwa Chauth and Diwali? Flared skirts, tiered silhouettes, ruffle-hem designs and lehenga choli sets are options to consider. Choose a style based on the occasion, your comfort preferences and how you plan to accessorise it. Can you rewear a festive skirt for different occasions? Yes. Style the same skirt with an embroidered blouse and traditional jewellery for a festive gathering, then pair it with a simpler top and contemporary accessories for another occasion. Changing the styling can give the outfit a different feel. What should you check before buying a lehenga or long skirt online? Check the length, waist measurements, fabric composition, lining, flare, blouse details and stitching requirements. Customer photographs and the current return policy can also help inform your decision. How can you style a lightweight flared skirt for a festive occasion? Pair it with a fitted blouse or crop top, then add jhumkas, bangles and embellished flats or heels. A dupatta can make the outfit feel more traditional, while contemporary accessories create a modern look.