I swapped my regular foundation with a cushion foundation, and now, there's no looking back

I swapped my regular foundation with a cushion foundation (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less For the longest time, foundation was one of those makeup products I approached with a little hesitation. While I loved how a well-applied base could even out my complexion and make my makeup look more polished, choosing the right shade, blending it properly, and making sure it didn't look heavy could sometimes feel like too much work. Then I tried a cushion foundation, and it changed the way I looked at my everyday base.

What immediately appealed to me was how convenient it was. Instead of reaching for a foundation bottle, a separate makeup sponge, and sometimes even a brush, I could simply open the compact, pick up the product with the included cushion puff and press it onto my skin. It felt quicker, cleaner and much easier to control.

The finish was another reason I became a fan. Cushion foundations are generally designed to give a fresh, even-looking base, and I found the application much easier to build according to how much coverage I wanted. On days when I wanted my skin to look natural, a few light presses were enough. If I needed more coverage around areas such as pigmentation or redness, I could layer the product without immediately ending up with a thick-looking base.

The biggest benefit? Quick and easy application The convenience of a cushion foundation is difficult to ignore, especially when you are getting ready in a hurry. Its compact format makes it easy to carry in a handbag, and the puff allows for quick application without needing multiple tools.

I also like that the pressing and tapping motion gives me better control over the amount of product I use. Rather than spreading a large amount of foundation across my face, I can start with a small quantity and build it gradually.

It gives me a more natural-looking base One of the reasons I started reaching for cushion foundation more often is the finish. Traditional foundation can sometimes look too obvious or cakey when applied heavily.

A cushion formula, on the other hand, when applied in thin layers, can give your skin a more seamless appearance. It is particularly useful when I want my complexion to look even without feeling like I am wearing a heavy layer of makeup.

Of course, the finish depends on the formula. Some cushion foundations have a dewy finish, while others are more natural or semi-matte. So, choosing one according to your skin type and preferred finish makes a difference.

It is easy to build coverage Another benefit is versatility. I do not always want the same amount of coverage. On a regular workday, I may prefer a light layer, while for an evening outing I may want a little more.

With a cushion foundation, I can build coverage gradually by pressing the puff over areas that need extra attention. This makes it easier to customise the base instead of applying a full-coverage layer everywhere.

It is travel-friendly This is probably one of the most practical benefits of cushion foundation. The compact packaging takes up less space than carrying a foundation bottle, sponge and brush separately. Since the puff usually comes inside the compact, it also means one less makeup tool to pack.

It has become particularly useful for touch-ups. If my base starts looking uneven after several hours, I can lightly press the cushion over the areas that need refreshing instead of carrying my entire makeup kit.

It can work well for quick touch-ups A cushion foundation is not just useful at the beginning of the makeup routine. Its compact format makes it convenient for midday touch-ups as well.

However, I have learnt that less is more. Applying too much product over an existing layer of makeup can make the base look cakey. I prefer gently pressing a small amount where needed, especially around the centre of the face.

It saves time without making makeup feel complicated What I enjoy most about cushion foundation is that it makes makeup feel less complicated. I do not need to spend several minutes blending my foundation to get an even finish. The puff makes application relatively quick, and the compact is easy to handle.

That does not mean cushion foundation is automatically better than traditional foundation. Liquid foundations still offer plenty of options in terms of coverage, finish and formulas. But for my everyday makeup routine, the convenience of a cushion has made a noticeable difference.

There are a few things to keep in mind Though with plenty of benefits, cushion foundations do have some downsides. The first is that cushion foundations are not completely fuss-free. Finding the right shade is still important, particularly because a poor shade match can be difficult to correct. It is also worth checking the finish and coverage before buying because different formulas can behave very differently on the skin.

The puff also needs regular cleaning or replacement. Since it comes into repeated contact with the skin and product, keeping it clean is an important part of maintaining good makeup hygiene.

What started as a simple switch has made my morning makeup routine quicker and more effortless. I swapped my regular foundation for a cushion, and at least for my everyday base, I am not looking back.