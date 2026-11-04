Israel election results 2026 LIVE: Netanyahu, Eisenkot or fresh elections? Israel to find out today

Despite this stalemate, the elections were a big one for Israel's Arab parties - Joint List and Ra'am - which won a record of 19 seats.

Netanyahu bloc vs Eisenkot bloc | A breakdown

The bloc led by incumbent PM Netanyahu consists of -

Likud Party

United Torah Judaism (UTJ)

Otzma Yehudit

Shas

Religious Zionism

The bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot comprises of -

Yashar

B'Yachad

The Democrats

Yisrael Beytenu

Arab parties 'kingmakers'?

With Arab parties securing 19 seats, a record win for them, the Joint List alliance and Ra'am parties became a significant part of the elections. These 19 Arab seats could take the Netanyahu or Eisenkot blocs over the 61-seat majority mark. However, a coalition with Arab parties will not be easy.

An anti-Arab veto limits the parties. This informal veto refers to the reluctance of Jewish-led political parties to form a coalition with Arab-led factions. This was also reflected in the Netanyahu-led bloc's move to bar Arab parties such as the Joint List and Ra'am from contesting the elections, a decision later struck down by the Supreme Court.

For Netanyahu, who is facing the ultimate test, a coalition with Arab parties may help him secure another term amid the ongoing wars and a corruption trial. However, the incumbent has stated that a coalition with Arab parties would be "a shame and disgrace."

Furthermore, teaming up with Arab parties could be an anathema to Jewish-led parties after the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas.

Coalition talks and the timeline

After the November 4 results, the bloc will begin coalition talks as none were able to reach the majority mark of 61 seats. Soon after the results are announced, Israeli president Isaac Herzog is expected to begin consultations. Delegations from every party that won seats visit the President's residence in Jerusalem and say whom they recommend for prime minister.

The president has seven days from the publication of the official election results to complete consultations and assign the task of forming a government under Israeli law. Results on November 4 mean that parties have a November 11 deadline to stake their claim.

Once a candidate for prime minister is named, the Basic Law sets all deadlines, and Netanyahu remains caretaker leader until a new government wins a confidence vote. However, if all routes fail, Israel could see another snap vote to break the deadlock.