Festive food safety: Doctors explain how repeatedly reheating leftovers and improperly storing sweets can trigger foodborne infections

Festive celebrations often mean an abundance of food and sweets, with boxes of mithai arriving from friends and family and leftovers finding their way into our refrigerators. While we may be tempted to savour these treats over several days or reheat leftover meals to avoid wastage, how safe are these practices? To understand the potential health risks, HT Lifestyle spoke to medical experts about the dangers of consuming repeatedly reheated food and improperly stored mithai, the symptoms to watch out for, and the precautions we should take to keep our festive indulgences safe.

Also read: From kaju katli to laddoos: Oncologist explains how festive sweet indulgence and sugar affect body and cancer risk

Why repeatedly reheated food can be unsafe According to Dr Devashish Desai, Consultant in Infectious Diseases at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, cooked food left outside for too long, especially in warm and humid conditions, can become a breeding ground for harmful bacteria.

“Reheating food does not necessarily make it safe, as certain bacteria can produce toxins that may survive even after heating,” he explains.

He adds that repeatedly cooling, storing and reheating food increases the chances of bacterial contamination, particularly when food is left outside for long periods between heating cycles.

Dr Hozefa Runderawala, consultant gastroenterologist at Saifee Hospital, says that improper reheating and storage can increase the risk of foodborne illnesses.

“Food must be reheated thoroughly to an adequate temperature to ensure harmful bacteria are eliminated. Cooked food should also be refrigerated within two hours to prevent bacterial growth,” he says.