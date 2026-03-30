Using microwave only to reheat food? MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shares 10 microwave hacks to maximise its potential

Pankaj Bhadouria – chef, television host, and winner of the first season of MasterChef India – has shared 10 clever ways to use your microwave beyond simply reheating food. In an Instagram video posted on June 17, 2025, the chef walks viewers through each hack, offering easy, practical instructions to make everyday cooking quicker and more efficient.

Most of us treat the microwave as nothing more than a quick fix for reheating leftovers, rarely tapping into what it’s truly capable of. But this everyday appliance is far more versatile than it gets credit for – capable of simplifying prep, saving time, and even improving the way you cook. Once you unlock its full potential, routine kitchen tasks can become faster, easier, and far more efficient.

1. Boil potatoes According to Pankaj, you can get perfectly boiled potatoes in just four minutes, using a microwave! Start by washing the potatoes thoroughly, then wrap them in cling film and place them in the microwave for four minutes. Once done, you’ll have soft, evenly cooked potatoes that are easy to peel and ready to use.

2. Refresh cold dough That leftover atta or maida dough from the night before doesn’t have to go to waste – it can be revived in seconds. Simply take the chilled dough out of the fridge and microwave it for about 30 seconds. The result is soft and fluffy dough that feels just as fresh as when it was first kneaded.

3. Juice citrus fruits Pankaj recommends a clever microwave trick to get every last drop of juice from your citrus fruits. Since lemons and similar fruits can sometimes be tough to squeeze, simply pop them into the microwave for about 30 seconds. The gentle heat makes them much easier to press, so you can extract significantly more juice with minimal effort.

4. Poach eggs Did you know you can poach an egg in the microwave – without using a drop of oil? Simply crack an egg into a microwave-safe bowl and heat it for about 30 seconds. In no time, you’ll have a perfectly poached egg!

5. Peel garlic Peeling garlic doesn’t have to slow you down in the kitchen. Pankaj shares a quick microwave hack that gets it done in under 30 seconds. Simply separate the cloves, wrap them together in cling film, and microwave briefly. The heat loosens the skins, allowing them to slip off effortlessly.

6. Dehydrate herbs Did you know you can make your own kasuri methi at home in just minutes? Pankaj reveals that a microwave can be used to quickly dehydrate herbs like fresh fenugreek leaves, mint, or even rose petals. Simply microwave them until dry, then crush them gently – and you’ll have aromatic, homemade kasuri methi ready in under two minutes.

7. Refresh old bread If your bread has gone stale and dry, there’s an easy way to bring it back to life in seconds. Lightly sprinkle some water over the slices, then pop them into the microwave for about 15 seconds. The moisture and heat restore softness, leaving you with warm, fresh-tasting bread!

8. Make no-fry chips You can even give your snack time a healthy upgrade with this simple microwave hack. The chef suggests lightly greasing your microwave tray, then thinly slicing vegetables like beetroot, potatoes, or even apples. Sprinkle a pinch of salt, spread the slices out evenly, and microwave for about four minutes. In no time, you’ll have crisp, homemade chips that are far healthier than store-bought versions.

9. Sterilise kitchen items You can even use your microwave as a quick sterilising tool for everyday essentials. Pankaj suggests placing baby food bowls, glass bottles, or even kitchen dusters in the microwave and heating them for about four minutes. The high heat helps eliminate germs, leaving your items clean and hygienic.

10. Toast nuts and seeds You can also toast nuts and seeds in the microwave – no oil needed. Pankaj recommends heating for about one minute and you’ll get a crunchy, healthy snack in no time!

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