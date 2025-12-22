Can diabetics eat sweet potatoes? Nutritionist explains its glycemic index (GI) on a scale of 0-100

When managing diabetes, people often discuss carbohydrates and how they affect blood sugar levels. One carbohydrate that receives considerable attention is the sweet potato. This tasty root vegetable is a staple in many diets and offers numerous nutritional benefits. But the key question is: can people with diabetes safely enjoy sweet potatoes? What is their glycemic index, nutritional value, and the best ways to include them in a diabetic-friendly meal plan? Orange-fleshed sweet potatoes are considered one of nature’s unsurpassed sources of beta-carotene. (Shutterstock)

What is glycemic index (GI)?

The glycemic index (GI) is a scale that measures how quickly foods raise blood sugar after you eat them. "The GI ranges from 0 to 100, with pure glucose scoring 100 foods that have a low GI (55 or below) releasing glucose into your bloodstream more slowly", Nutritionist Avni Kaul tells Health Shots. This makes them generally safer for people managing diabetes.

Sweet potatoes are often considered sweeter than regular potatoes. Their glycemic index (GI) varies with the method of cooking. "A baked sweet potato with the skin on has a low-to-moderate GI of about 44-61", says the expert. This makes sweet potatoes a better choice than white potatoes, which have a GI of around 85 and can raise blood sugar levels.

What is the nutritional value of a sweet potato?

Sweet potatoes are very nutritious. They taste great and are rich in nutrients that can help people with diabetes. Here are some important numbers to know:

Carbohydrates: One medium sweet potato (about 150 grams) has about 27 grams of carbohydrates. This is less than a white potato. Fibre: Sweet potatoes are a great source of fibre, providing about 4 grams per serving. "Fibre is important for digestion and helps stabilise blood sugar levels", says the nutritionist. Vitamins and minerals: Sweet potatoes are high in vitamins A and C, as well as essential minerals such as potassium and magnesium. "They contain a lot of vitamin A, which is good for your eyes", shares Kaul. This vitamin comes from the orange pigment beta-carotene, which is found in sweet potatoes. Antioxidants: Sweet potatoes contain antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. These two issues are often linked to diabetes.

Can a diabetic eat sweet potatoes?

How can you incorporate sweet potatoes into a balanced diet while being mindful of your blood sugar levels? Here are some practical and delicious ideas to get you started:

Baked sweet potatoes with toppings: Baking sweet potatoes is a healthy method of preparation. "After baking, add a spoonful of Greek yoghurt and a dash of cinnamon for extra flavour without adding sugar", says the expert. Sweet potato fries: Air-fried or baked sweet potato fries are a tasty alternative to regular fries. "Brush them lightly with olive oil, then add your favourite spices to keep them delicious and diabetic-friendly", says Kaul. Soups and stews: Diced sweet potatoes add a hearty texture to your meals. "Mix them with other low-GI vegetables, like leafy greens or beans, for a satisfying dish", says the nutritionist. Sweet potato mash: Instead of traditional mashed potatoes, which are high in butter and cream, try mashing sweet potatoes. "Add a little almond milk or a splash of olive oil for a creamier texture", suggests the expert. This option is healthier for your blood sugar. Salads: Add roasted sweet potato cubes. They taste great with dark, leafy greens and make a colourful, nutritious meal.

Are sweet potatoes actually healthy?

For people with diabetes, a good guideline is to make carbohydrates 45 to 65 per cent of your total calories. "If you eat about 2,000 calories each day, aim for 225 to 325 grams of carbohydrates, adjusting it based on how active you are", says the expert. Although sweet potatoes can be a healthy option, there are a few things to keep in mind:

Portion size: Eating one medium sweet potato per meal helps you control your carbohydrate intake. Glycemic load: Monitor the glycemic load (GL) of your meals, which assesses how carbohydrates affect blood glucose. Pair sweet potatoes with protein and healthy fats to help prevent blood sugar spikes. Toppings: Be careful with high-calorie or sugary toppings. Choose healthier options to help maintain your blood sugar levels.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)