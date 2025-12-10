How to enjoy sweet potatoes this season with boiled, baked and air-fried cooking methods

Sweet Potatoes are one of the most consumed vegetables in the world. From appetizers to side dishes, you can make all sorts of mouth-watering preparations with potatoes. Nutrition expert Roxana Ehsani told Real Simple, potatoes are high in potassium, vitamin C, fiber, protein, and energy-dense carbohydrates. Here are some ways to cook delicious sweet potatoes. Best ways to cook sweet potatoes this winter(Unsplash)

Baked

A steamy, loaded baked sweet potato with salt and butter tastes satisfying and delicious. Although it is a simple dish, baked potatoes can be served as a side or an entree. Since baking doesn't call for any extra ingredients, it is one of the healthier ways to cook potatoes.

However, some people like to add some olive oil and salt to potatoes before baking them. Butter, cheese, sour cream, and bacon diminish the nutritional value of this potato recipe, whereas broccoli, tomatoes, olives, and other vegetables increase it, per Real Simple.

Boiled

Roxana Ehsani, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN, recommends you boil your sweet potatoes “if you're looking for a more nutritious way to prepare your spuds”. Since water is used as the cooking medium for boiled potatoes, the end product is pure potato nutrients. And since boiled potatoes are bland on their own, you can try them with mayonnaise or cheesy casseroles. Delicious alternatives to these traditional recipes include mayo-free German potato salad or a straightforward side dish of boiled potatoes with olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Air-Fried

The high-heat convection technique of air fryers produces consistently crispy potatoes, making cooking quick and delicious a delight. These culinary tools are special because they can accomplish these goals without using fat, resulting in an extremely healthful end product.

Benefits of sweet potatoes

In addition to being rich in potassium, vitamin C, fiber, protein, and energy-dense carbohydrates, sweet potatoes are a great source of B vitamins, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, copper, and plant compounds like flavonoids and phenolic compounds.

Together, these nutrients maintain the health of the heart, bones, immune system, gut, blood, metabolism, and brain. Potatoes' protein and fibre also contribute to increased sensations of fullness after eating, which results in more stable blood sugar and energy levels, per Healthline.

With significant fiber, potassium, iron, Vitamin B, and Vitamin C, potato skins are highly nutritious. The majority of the starch that remains after peeling potatoes is quickly metabolised, which frequently causes a sharp rise and subsequent fall in blood sugar levels.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.