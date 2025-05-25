Doctors say no juice during pregnancy but these 3 diabetic-friendly summer drink recipes are the exception

Expecting mothers having gestational diabetes are advised not to consume juices as it might spike the sugar levels but along with the balanced diet there are certain drinks that can be consumed to enjoy your summer as well without any worries. Keep in mind about the combination and quantity and time of having it but always consult a qualified dietitian before changing any routine in your diet. 3 glycemic-friendly drinks for pregnant women during summer.(HT Photo)

Summer seasons are known for its seasonal fruits and juices and during pregnancy it is very important to include healthy and nutritious drinks that provide micronutrients rather than opting for empty caloric, sugar sweetened beverages like soda, colour drinks or packed juices. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Haripriya N, Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Chennai, suggested the following glycemic-friendly drinks for moms during summer -

1. Watermelon lime slushie

Watermelon lime slushie(HT Photo)

PREPARATION TIME: 15 MINUTES

SERVING SIZE: 2

INGREDIENTS:

Watermelon Pieces- 1 CUP

Lime juice- 1tbsp

Chopped mint leaves- 1tsp

Pumpkin seeds- 2tsp

METHOD:

In a blender, add watermelon, lime juice and mint together, juice it up.

Then in a glass pour the blend and pumpkin seeds. Refrigerate for an hour and serve chill.

Pro tip: It will taste good if you add chopped small water melon pieces and lemon zest.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS: High in lycopene, an antioxidant, High in vitamin A, vitamin C and potassium. Full of water, so it’s very hydrating. A very low-calorie food, and naturally sweet. Pumpkin seeds with this drink will help in better absorption of vitamin A and prevents sugar spikes.

2. Masala beer amla buttermilk

Masala beer amla buttermilk(HT Photo)

PREPARATION TIME: 10 MINUTES

SERVING SIZE: 1 - 200ml

INGREDIENTS:

Low fat buttermilk- 1 cup

Amla- 1 nos small

Coriander- handful

Ginger powder- a pinch

Amchur powder- ½ tsp

METHOD:

In a blender, add buttermilk, coriander and amla together and blend.

Then in a glass pour them and add ginger and amchur powder. Refrigerate for an hour if required and serve chill.

Pro tip: for better satiety you can add chia seeds to it.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS: A perfect probiotic drink, improves glycemic control and prevents indigestion.

3. Red citrusy punch

Red citrusy punch(HT Photo)

PREPARATION TIME: 15 MINUTES

SERVING SIZE: 1 (200ml)

INGREDIENTS:

Pomegranate- ½ cup

Fresh Orange juice- 100ml

Mint leaves- as required

Soaked chia seeds- 1tsp

METHOD OF PREPARATION:

In a blender, add pome, orange juice and mint leaves. Juice it and filter.

In a glass pour the juice and add soaked chia seeds, ready to serve.

Pro tip: for better satiety and glycemic control you can add chia seeds to it.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS: Pomegranates are rich Source of antioxidants and polyphenolic compounds, including anthocyanins. Low in glycemic so consuming it in moderation is beneficial. As we combine chia seeds to the drink it gives glycemic control and adds on fiber.

Try these beverages for a healthy journey and beat the heat with super refreshing drinks.